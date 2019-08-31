COLUMBUS, Ohio — Usually there is not a lot of drama in Ohio State’s opening game against an outmanned opponent. But with a new head coach, a new starting quarterback and new defensive scheme, there is an element of nervous anticipation this time.
Nobody is more curious about what’s going to happen than the new coach, Ryan Day.
Day, who replaced the retiring Urban Meyer, thinks he has a good team, but he won’t know exactly what’s what until the fifth-ranked Buckeyes are on the field today in front of 100,000 spectators at Ohio Stadium against a real opponent. The new quarterback, Georgia transfer Justin Fields, hasn’t even gotten his uniform dirty yet because his defensive teammates aren’t allowed to tackle him in practice.
“That’s kind of why you want to get going with the season, figure out where we’re at,” Day said. “We have a new scheme on defense, new faces on offense. We want to see what we look like.”
The Buckeyes may not get all the answers right away against Florida Atlantic, which is almost a four-touchdown underdog. The Owls in coach Lane Kiffin’s first year went 11-3 in 2017 but last season slipped to 5-7.
Fields is a sophomore who has never started a game and he will be operating behind four new starters on the offensive line. But there is plenty of talent and depth all around him, enough to make it a long afternoon for FAU.
Day is just eager to get going.
“Now you get to see different schemes against different players, find out what your matchups look like against other people and figure out where we get better,” he said. “Because it’s a journey, not a finished product by any stretch of the imagination.”
Chris Robison didn’t participate in spring practice because of some off-field issues but is expected to get the start at quarterback for the Owls.
Robison started 11 games last season, throwing for 2,540 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions after being kicked off the team at Oklahoma and transferring. At FAU he was co-Conference USA Freshman of the Year last season.
FAU coach Lane Kiffin is honest about his distaste for being served up to another Power Five school to start the season. The Owls opened at Oklahoma last year and were beaten 63-14. Although Kiffin said “I don’t think it’s the best idea” to open against a powerhouse, FAU will walk away with $1.4 million for the trip and the trouble.
“You have to make money,” he said.
The Buckeyes will be without starting defensive end Jonathon Cooper, who has what is believed to be an ankle injury, according to a teammate and media reports. Jashon Cornell will start in his place. Others on the “unavailable” list for the Buckeyes include LB Justin Hilliard, TE Rashod Berry and HB C.J. Saunders. Listed as game-time decisions are defensive ends Tyreke Smith and Tyler Friday, and RB Demario McCall, who was expected to be the backup to starter J.K. Dobbins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.