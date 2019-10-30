It’s an October Friday night in Sebring and that means one thing ... Susan and Andrew Bible are busy setting up tables and chairs, picking up food for the Sebring Touchdown Tailgate party and a host of who knows what will come up next that may demand their attention. Athletic Director and Varsity Baseball Coach Jasone DeWitt is like an air traffic controller attempting to be sure everything is happening in the right place and at the right time.
The Sebring Touchdown Club is an organization of parents and Blue Streak football fans, sponsors and more that help Coach LaVarr Scott raise funds for the Sebring varsity football team. Organized years ago by parents wanting to “boost” the experience and raise the interest of Sebring football, the Touchdown Club basically runs by way of those that give monetary donations for business signs, and food to feed the junior varsity and varsity football players and cheerleaders before games. It is a huge undertaking and is not for the faint of heart when the time comes to contact parents and friends to volunteer for the tailgate parties and barbecue dinners that happen throughout the season.
Coach LaVarr Scott and his mighty staff of coaches know full well that the Sebring Touchdown Club provides a great need that would otherwise put much more on the “to do list” for a varsity football staff.
As a long-time public address announcer for the Blue Streaks, I have witnessed extraordinary efforts by many parents, grandparents, friends and more who put on a great Friday night show. Allow me to point out the players for one game to come full circle: SHS administration, SHS Spirit of Sebring Marching Band and parents, Lake Region Officials Association, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, SHS Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard, SHS Varsity Cheerleaders and coaches, Sebring Cheer Mom and Dads in the concession stand, field preparation, ticket sales, Sebring Firemen Inc. parking cars, clock operator and scoreboard, football assistants ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes 5th Quarter party and I hope I haven’t missed anybody!
Now, do this times three in Highlands County and we have busy people everywhere for our favorite fall pastime!
Thank you to everyone that volunteers in helping our student athletes, to do what they love and hopefully become assets to our communities in the years to come too.
