LAKE PLACID — Motorists uncomfortable with the amount of truck traffic on U.S. 27 should prepare to see more, especially with regard to agriculture.
“Someone asked me, ‘What does freight have to do with agriculture?’” said Keith Robbins, freight coordinator for Florida Department of Transportation District 1 in Bartow. “When I took my jaw up off the floor, I figured I have to show this [connection] to somebody.”
Which is what he did Wednesday to almost 100 people at the heartland2060 summit in Lake Placid, as well as at similar planning events.
Robbins admitted that he, when he moved to Florida five years ago, knew about Florida citrus, but did not realize the full diversity of Florida agriculture.
Rep. Ben Albritton (R-Wauchula), who attended the event, told the Highlands News-Sun that few new residents know about Florida’s many crops and livestock.
Robbins said Florida has a cow for every four people. In 2014, when he arrived, it was almost a one-to-one ratio. Florida hasn’t lost cows so much as gained people, he said.
Meanwhile, Robbins said, the state ranks first in the nation for production of oranges, grapefruit, fresh tomatoes and fresh cucumbers, and second in the nation for watermelon, strawberries, and fresh bell peppers, sweet corn, snap beans and cabbage.
It’s fourth in peanut production.
With 21.3 million people, 100 million or more visitors each year, deep water seaports all around the state and railroads and highways connecting those ports to a large portion of the U.S. population, Florida is well positioned, Robbins said.
It’s a gateway for trade between North America and both Central and South America, as well as other world regions, and accounts for 29% of U.S. trade, both imports and exports.
The state ranked eighth in the nation in origin exports with $57 billion in 2018, and third in agricultural exports, with more than $4 billion in 2017.
Serving all that, U.S. 27 is, as Robbins put it, the “state freight corridor.” One out of every four vehicles in a 24-hour period is a truck, usually carrying agriculture goods.
Those trucks, especially cattle trucks, cannot stop or start up quickly, Robbins said. They share the road with motorists who think they can stop.
“A truck carrying cattle has different dynamics,” Robbins said.
If the truck stops too quickly, several of the 2,500-pound cows may fall down in the trailer, and then someone has to crawl in and get them out, he said.
Truck traffic is concentrated in certain times of the day, Robbins said, usually when distribution and retail centers open and close. Long-haul cargo tends to travel at all hours, but will encounter fewer conflicts with other motorists in the night hours.
That said, he also said the central inland corridor needs more truck stops, to ensure loads arrive safely, delivered by rested drivers.
But the biggest impact won’t come from increased agricultural production, although that will increase truck numbers, but instead from coastal development. Encroachment will compress traffic onto smaller corridors, he said.
As communities on the coast add residents and commercial development, large production farms will get squeezed further inland, as will the roads that can accommodate large trucks.
Already, Robbins said, instead of using State Road 29 to drive up to U.S. 27 from Interstate 75’s “Alligator Alley,” they are moving further inland, using Snake Road, which drives through the Miccosukee reservation, because of development moving west from Broward County.
“County roads may not be ready for this traffic,” Robbins said.
There’s talk now of allowing tandem trailers — trucks with two or more trailers — under House Bill 725, on state and local roads.
Robbins’ advice: Residents and agriculturalists should get to know board members from the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization, and help them work out solutions.
