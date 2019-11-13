SEBRING — Florida’s Department of Transportation has many projects in play in the next five years to improve road surfaces, capacity, safety and make room for pedestrians and cyclists.
At last week’s board meeting, members of the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization got copies of that tentative work program, along with five-year plans for DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee counties, all part of the same transportation planning region.
Funds are in separate years, and not everything will get built in five years.
Capacity
FDOT will look at developing an arterial traffic management system for U.S. 27.
In the meantime, Beacon Avenue (formerly Manatee Drive) in Fiscal Year 2022-23 will get widened/resurfaced from State Road 17 to Panther Parkway.
In Fiscal Year 2023-24, FDOT will widen and resurface Lake Josephine Road from Orange Blossom Boulevard to Sentinel Point.
FDOT will widen U.S. 98 from U.S. 27 to Haywood Taylor Boulevard from 2023-25, College Drive from Memorial Drive to South Florida State College in 2022-23 and College Drive from U.S. 27 to SFSC in 2024-25.
Resurfacing
FDOT will resurface Arbuckle Creek Road from Arbuckle Creek Bridge to Riverdale Road in 2023-24, County Road 635 from State Road 66 to Selah Road in 2022-23 and County Road 64 from Angelo Lake Road to East Butler Road in Fiscal Year 2021-22.
Sebring Parkway will get repaved in 2023-24 from U.S. 27 to Scenic Highway, in 2023-24 from the Sebring Roundabout to North Ridgewood Drive and in 2024-25 from the roundabout to Scenic Highway.
U.S. 27 will see resurfacing in 2020-21 from Cloverleaf Road to SR 66 and from SR 66 to Sebring Parkway [south]. FDOT in 2020-21 will resurface U.S. 27 from Glades County to just south of Horn Road.
Webster Turn Drive will get resurfaced in 2022-23, State Road 70 will get resurfaced from County Road 29 to Lonesome Island Road in 2020-21 and the intersection at Tower Street will get redone in rigid pavement in 2023-24.
Turn lanes
FDOT plans to add a right turn lane in 2020-21 on SR 17 at the County Road 17A/Truck Route, left turn lanes in 2023-23 on U.S. 27 and Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard and turn lanes in 2021-22 on U.S. 98 at Arbuckle Creek Road.
Intersections
Highlands County will receive increasing amounts each year to help maintain traffic signals, starting at $189,728 in Fiscal Year 2020-21 to $224,802 in Fiscal Year 2024-25.
U.S. 27 will see improvements north and south of SR 70 from 2020-23, at South Lakeview Road in 2021-22, at Lake Mirror Drive from 2020-22 and at Northwood Boulevard in 2021-22.
Sidewalks/paths
FDOT will work on:
- E.O. Douglas Avenue bike path from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to School Street in 2024-25.
- Memorial Drive sidewalk from Pompano Drive to Panther Parkway in 2021-22.
- SR 17 sidewalk from Woodlawn Drive to Rialto Avenue over the next three years.
- SR 17 sidewalk from CR 17A to Memorial Drive over the next three years.
- Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard at Columbus Boulevard in 2022-23.
- Winter Lake Boulevard from Catfish Creek Road to South Tangerine Avenue from 2022-25.
Lighting
North Ridgewood Drive at State Road 17 will get an overhead lighting retrofit over the next two years. U.S. 27 from Sebring Parkway [south] to Sparrow Avenue will get lighting improved between 2022 and 2024.
Bridge repair
FDOT has funds in 2022-23 to rehabilitate the Catfish Creek bridge on Catfish Creek Road.
