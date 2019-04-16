SEBRING — Highlands County has been named in a federal lawsuit, one of 32 Florida counties that has allegedly not provided Spanish language ballots or materials, or bilingual staff.
A ruling is expected on May 6 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. Until then, Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg and other elections supervisors have been subpoenaed to submit copies of their bilingual or separate Spanish language ballots, constitutional amendment explanatory materials, policies and procedures for provision of Spanish-language services and any communications demonstrating their abilities to provide materials or services.
Last fall, for the November elections, a federal lawsuit had asked for supervisors of elections who, perhaps had not before, to provide Spanish ballots.
This is merely the continuation of that lawsuit, said Stuart Naifeh, senior counsel for Demos, a voting rights advocacy group, and co-counsel on the lawsuit.
A federal judge told the plaintiffs, Marta Rivera et. al., that it was too close to elections to require local supervisors of elections to print extra ballots in Spanish, Naifeh said.
For those for whom Spanish is their primary language who wanted or needed such ballots, supervisors could provide sample ballots in Spanish that voters could use in the polls to mark the English ballots, Naifeh said.
He said Rivera has had difficulty with access to Spanish language ballots/materials or bilingual elections staff in Alachua County under Elections Supervisor Kim Barton.
Naifeh said he and co-counsel Corinne Johnson of Altshuler Berzon LLP of San Francisco also received other complaints of similar difficulties from voters in other Florida counties where, unlike Miami-Dade County, bilingual ballots or staff have not always been readily available.
Naifeh said the May 6 hearing will be for a temporary injunction, which would require elections supervisors to provide such materials, starting in August. That would give enough time to print materials before local elections, Naifeh said.
Ogg said she couldn’t speak much to the lawsuit itself, since it is open litigation, but said it did have to do with Section 4(e) of the Voting Rights Act.
That section guarantees the right to register and vote to those with limited English proficiency, and may not be denied to those individuals who have completed the sixth grade in a public school where the predominant classroom language is a language other than English.
One example is voters from Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory where the residents are U.S. citizens, and have been since the Jones-Shafroth Act of 1917.
Puerto Rico itself is not a state. Residents don’t vote in presidential or congressional elections, though they do vote for presidential primaries and local elections.
However, Puerto Ricans who reside in the mainland U.S. may vote in U.S. elections, because they are then residents of one of the 50 official states.
When the lawsuit was originally launched, Reuters news service reported that Chief Judge Mark Walker of the federal court in Tallahassee said failing to help eligible voters would likely violate the federal Voting Rights Act.
In September 2018, Walker ordered 32 Florida counties to provide sample Spanish language ballots to help more than 30,000 Puerto Ricans to cast votes that November, Reuters reported, including many displaced by Hurricane Maria.
Ogg said she did that.
On Monday, she provided the Highlands News-Sun with copies of the sample English and Spanish ballots used last November for elections in Avon Park, Spring Lake Improvement District and the county overall.
She also provided copies of voter registration forms, printed in both English and Spanish.
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Secretary of State Laurel Lee to adopt rules that would standardize requirements for offering bilingual ballots in Florida’s 67 counties, as reported in the Tampa Bay Times.
For now, the Times stated, 46 counties have different rules for voters who speak other languages.
“It is critically important that Spanish-speaking Floridians are able to exercise their right to vote without any language barriers,” DeSantis said in a statement Thursday. “Florida has a significant Spanish-speaking population and our state is home to many Puerto Ricans who moved here after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.”
As long as Ogg can recall, since at least when she started work in the Supervisor of Elections office in 2004, Highlands has had bilingual materials and elections staff.
Signage at polling places is bilingual, she said, and her office provides a hotline, too.
She doesn’t remember having any complaints about this.
“If (people) are registered voters,” Ogg said, “we just do our best to make sure they have a chance to vote.”
