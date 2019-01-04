SEBRING — When County Administrator Randy Vosburg reports to Highlands County commissioners on Tuesday he’ll have good and bad news about FEMA.
Word is half of the county’s request for reimbursement of Hurricane Irma cleanup and recovery costs may be at the state level, but the federal government shutdown may still affect the other half.
“I know there will be a delay,” County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said.
Word from her contacts with the Federal Emergency Management Agency is that the remaining reimbursement is still processing, and will get slowed down considerably.
How much of a delay is unknown, as much as no one knows how long the shutdown will last.
At the beginning of October 2018, Highlands County had six projects totaling just under $8.7 million that were close to getting released for reimbursement, according to Emergency Management Manager LaTosha “Tosh” Reiss.
As of Dec. 18, county staff said, $8 million of the funds had been approved by FEMA for disbursement, pending state-level approval.
The county is still waiting for that much. Officials hope to receive word that the rest, approximately $7 million, will also get through the process.
Vosburg said the $8 million is a “pretty significant” portion of the total request.
“That one wouldn’t be affected by the shutdown, I don’t think so,” Vosburg said. “We’re starting to see some of the trickle-in from the small projects.”
However, he said he could see how the other portion would be affected.
Meanwhile, Florida officials have contracted out auditing to private firms to help handle the Irma workload, since so many counties were impacted.
FEMA also has to process requests from Hurricane Michael. Although those don’t affect Highlands County directly, Vosburg said he gets emails “all the time” about submission periods closing.
County officials already expected to have to wait on FEMA for Irma funds, given the agency’s track record with reimbursement after disasters.
Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor reported last summer that some counties have been waiting for reimbursement for Hurricane Matthew debris cleanup and recovery efforts, now more than two years ago.
It’s not just that the agency is slow, Bashoor said, it audits requests before making payments.
Then FEMA sends money to Florida state government, which then audits reimbursement requests again before sending them to the counties.
The state could take a couple of months to as much as a year to send the funds.
In the past, Bashoor said, Florida would simply forward the funds to counties immediately, until federal auditors found errors — even as late as 10 years after the fact — and would demand repayment, as much as $2 million in some cases.
As recently as Nov. 27, county commissioners used a budget amendment to keep some projects in the black while still waiting for FEMA funds.
David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), presented the County Commission with the budget amendment, which was, essentially, a transfer of funds among project line items to keep those line items out of the negative.
While cost centers can be in the negative, line items cannot, so money had to be moved. It had to be done by the end of November to let county auditors look at the books for the year-end financial reports.
Otherwise, the financial reports would have bad marks on them.
