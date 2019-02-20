Valentine’s Day and love go together. Tennis and Luv go together too. However Luv in tennis brings a smile if you are winning 40-Luv and sadness if the score is Luv-40 because in tennis Luv means zero.
Last weekend there was a lot of Love and Luv at the Thakkar Tennis Center as Doctors Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar, after whom the club is named, hosted their 25th Annual mixed doubles tournament. Lynda Hahn who played in the “A” championship games wore her LOVE tennis shirt to emphasize that she loves tennis and loves it even more when the score is 40-Luv in her favor.
The tennis center of six clay courts at the Country Club of Sebring drew over 50-plus players for a fun weekend of friendly mixed doubles competition. The Club will also host the tennis component of the Heartland Senior Games later this month.
Competition filled the day both Saturday and Sunday, with the championship games being played Sunday afternoon.
Sunday evening the competing club members all gathered at Chicane’s restaurant for cocktails, dinner and announcement of the winning teams. There was great camaraderie as well as friendly kidding about those wives and husbands not playing together in order to preserve their marriages. But many spouses did play together and enjoyed working as a team to win their divisions which was made up of AA, A, B and C caliber players.
What made the competition so much fun was the fact that the tournament attracted young grade school, high school, young adult and seniors citizens. The youngsters were often amazed how well the older players competed. They learned that tennis is indeed a lifetime sport.
Ten-year-old Scarlet Lackey and 11-year-old Sophia Cedano were the youngest players and Paul Blanchard and Pat Bentz were both 86.
Club pro Horace Watkis was on hand to welcome the players and volunteers like Sandy Mathews joined so many club members for registration, setting up a silent auction, preparing snacks and lunch as well as the table flowers at the Sunday evening dinner.
Proceeds from the tournament are used to grant scholarships to Highlands County tennis players who plan to go on to post high school study in college or trade schools.
Tosin Awomewe was on hand to restring rackets. Besides having a talent for stringing rackets, using an array of string types, he is ranked second in the state as a mixed doubles player.
Kristi Alabaster flew in for the weekend from Midlothian, Virginia to partner with her dad Joe Anderson. Club member Roger Lynch did not play but made sure the clay courts were dragged smooth after each match so that the next group had a perfect court to begin their sets.
Two-year-old Camden Spencer had a ball playing the Club’s ring toss game by himself. He came with his sister who played in the tournament, however found the ring toss more fun than watching his sister.
The winners of the bragging rights until the next tournament were:
“AA” Top Division:
Bruce Wyse and Blair Martin defeated Dhruv Manik and Sophia Cedano 6-3, 4-6, 10–7 in a tie breaker.
Jeff Gwynne and Susie Brown won the Consolation round 6-2, 6-2.
“A” Division:
Pranav Ananthan and Jennifer Koukos outlasted Doug Bennet and Lynda Hahn 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 in a tie breaker.
Eugene Bengston and Mary Midence won the Consolation round 6-0, 6-2.
“B” Division:
Erv Collier and Laurie Arnado defeated T.C. Lackey and Scarlett Lackey 6-2, 6-3.
John Allen Rogers and Mara Pepper won the Consolation round 3-6, 6-4, 10-4 in a tie breaker.
“C” Division:
Pat Bentz and Kiersten DeJesus beat husband and wife team Ron and Darlene Ochsenknecht 6-3, 6-1.
Tom Meisenheimer and Kosha Upadhyaya won the Consolation match 6-1, 6-2.
The weekend ended with drinks, dinner, a 50/50 raffle at Chicane’s and ribbing war stories like, “You knew that ball you called out was really in by an inch!”
A less competitive tournament appropriately named “Luck of the Draw” is scheduled for March. The end of the year April tournament is called, “Bye Bye Birdies.”
The only six clay, lighted courts in Highlands County are open for members and non members. Fee schedules are posted at the facility. New tennis players are invited to schedule a lesson with Club pro Horace Watkis at 863-414-2164 and experience lots of love for the game and 40-Luvs!
