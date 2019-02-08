SEBRING — A felon who fled from a deputy was later found after being tracked by a K-9. The man allegedly had ammunition in his possession, which is a second-degree felony for a convicted felon.
Bradley Wayne Jones, also known as Red or Brad, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 31, by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Jones was charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and resisting an officer without violence.
A deputy responded to a suspicious person complaint in the area of Mike Khan Road and County Road 17 in Sebring. The deputy noticed a yellow motorcycle, and he knew the driver from previous law enforcement interactions. Based on his knowledge, he knew that Jones was driving the motorcycle while knowing that his license was suspended.
When the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, Jones allegedly turned left onto Park Avenue and made a sudden left turn onto Rushlo Avenue, failing to stop or yield for sirens.
The deputy reportedly observed Jones dropping the motorcycle on the ground at the end of Rushlo Avenue and running westbound. Other units were called to establish a perimeter, and a K-9 unit was dispatched to the area.
The K-9 tracked Jones to a house, but the occupants did not admit that Jones was in the house for approximately an hour, authorities say. The occupants later admitted Jones was in the house and gave their consent to enter the residence.
