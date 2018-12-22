SEBRING — Highlands County sent out two text alerts about a possible tornado Thursday in the Henscratch area.
The first was a watch that went out to 367 users. The second was a warning. It went to three users.
That’s out of 3,000 people who have their cell phones signed up for HighlandsAlert, the free service that puts out weather and emergency alerts, said Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski.
The reason so few got the alerts on a tornado, Rybinski said, is they didn’t have their accounts set to receive them.
When asked about those who had set their accounts to receive all weather alerts in the HighlandsAlert system, Rybinski said she thought she had her account set that way also, but she hadn’t. “I myself ‘changed it’ (Friday) morning,” Rybinksi said, explaining that she hadn’t actually redone the settings the way she needed to.
Highlands County has been using the system for a year, “but it’s still new,” Rybinski said.
Unlike a Reverce911 system, not all alerts go to all phones in the county, or even all phones on the system. The way the system is set up, she said, users can select what automatic alerts they get.
“Some have signed on to get only certain alerts,” Rybinski said.
Thursday’s weather alerts were generated by the National Weather Service, she said, outside of county officials’ control.
Rybinski said she and emergency management officials talked Friday with the company providing the service and made certain alerts mandatory.
Also, the county has the ability to push alerts, she said. After talking with Emergency Management Manager LaTosha Reiss, they’ve concluded they probably need to push certain emergency weather alerts in the future.
Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said Central Dispatch can send out Reverse911 alerts to warn residents of danger, such as a couple of years ago when it was used to tell residents in the Henscratch area to evacuate for a wildfire.
Those alerts only go to landline phones, however, unless residents have also listed their cellular phones with their addresses.
They can do that through AlertHighlands, Dressel said.
The alert system worked well during and after Hurricane Irma, Rybinski said. At that time, the system had 12,000 people signed up on it.
“We will be working heavily in the next couple of months to bring that number up,” Rybinski said.
Residents who want to get text alerts about weather dangers or other emergencies can sign up and/or amend their settings at either the county’s website — hcbcc.net — or the Sheriff’s Office site — highlandssheriff.org — by clicking on the “AlertHighlands” icon and either registering or signing in.
However, Rybinski did confirm that the county and the vendor had arranged for serious alerts to be sent to everyone. She still advises users to double check their settings.
If anyone has forgotten their password, they can still get in by clicking the “forgot password” link, Rybinski said.
