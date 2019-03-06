LAKE PLACID — On Friday evening, March 1, Lake Placid High School was the site of a special FFA Alumni Dinner. All LPHS FFA members and their families were invited to listen to the president of the Florida Cattleman’s Association, Alex Johns, speak about the cattle business.
In order to give the students an insight into careers related to their FFA experience, guest speakers are periodically brought in to tell their stories about being in agricultural or livestock related fields.
To go along with the beef theme of the night, all present were treated to a delicious steak dinner. The steaks were grilled by Trey Whitehurst, alumni president, and served by members of the Lake Placid FFA Alumni. Jon Spurlock, vice-president, was the master of ceremonies. The whole event was all about ‘beef’, including the table decorations and hand-outs.
The 50 students and parents in attendance were glued to every word guest speaker Alex Johns had to say about his life story and his connection to raising cattle. Johns, a Seminole Indian, was brought up on the Brighton Seminole Indian Reservation, about 30 miles from Lake Placid. He graduated from Okeechobee High School in 1991, and has been married to his wife, Liz for 25 years.
Johns told about ‘working cows’ on his dad’s ranch on the reservation, which involved every facet of caring for the herd. Mostly, the work was done on horseback. After high school, he went off to Oklahoma to learn the horseshoeing business. That later led him to becoming a horse dentist. He also earned his degree in business at Indian River State College, in Fort Pierce.
At just 24 years old, Johns was elected as a board member for the Seminole Tribe of Florida. That involved looking over all the casinos, Hard Rock hotels and restaurants, and the many investments of his Tribe. He also worked for the tribe’s ‘Cattle and Range’ operation, where he eventually became its director under the title of Natural Resources Director, a position he still holds. He is responsible for running four cattle ranches in Florida and one in Georgia, with over 10,000 head of prize cattle. The Seminole Tribe is among the top ten cattle companies in the Nation.
It was only natural for Johns to become a member of the Florida Cattleman’s Association where he is their current president. Within that organization, he has traveled to many countries to learn how cattle are raised worldwide. This includes disease prevention, like Mad Cow disease, which can spread quickly.
The students asked Johns many questions about the scientific aspects of raising cows today.
He explained some of the behind the scenes things the cattle industry monitors, such as pasture grasses, medications, shipping, and labeling of meat. He told them that many cattle owners are now using computer chips to track their cattle. One discussion addressed the killing of cattle by panthers in southwest Florida pastures.
In the end, Johns told the students they should pursue a career in something they enjoy doing, rather than just going for the money. He said raising cattle is hard work, and doesn’t pay a lot, but it’s very rewarding. “Every day, over 1000 people move into Florida and they all have to eat!”, he said. So, the cattle business has a great future.
If you would like to become a member of the Lake Placid FFA Alumni, please call Jon Spurlock at 863 443-2728. You don’t have to have been in FFA in school. You just need to have a desire to support and encourage today’s FFA students. (Note: FFA was formerly called Future Farmers of America.)
