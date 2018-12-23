Paddle Florida offers its fifth Wild, Wonderful Withlacoochee paddling adventure January 17-22, 2019. This trip features the Withlacoochee and Rainbow rivers, several springs, a shady slough, a 12-mile long lake and it ends in the Gulf of Mexico.
Beginning on the Withlacoochee River at Lake Panasoffkee at Sumter County’s Marsh Bend Outlet Park, paddlers will thread their way through hardwood swamps and tannic streams on a 60-mile journey to the Gulf of Mexico. The adventure includes a side trip to the colorful Rainbow River and its world class first magnitude spring. An abundant array of wildlife, including otters, turtles, fishand waterfowl, will keep paddlers company along the way.
The five-day journey includes a stretch of the pristine Rainbow River from Rainbow River State Park downstream to where it flows into the Withlacoochee. From there, paddlers will continue across Lake Rousseau, a birder’s paradise, to the lock and dam in Inglis. The final day's paddle traverses a very scenic portion of the Withlacoochee, through the village of Yankeetown to Levy County's Bird Creek Park on the Gulf of Mexico.
Evening programs will feature educational presentations and fireside music. Mickey Thomason Recreation Coordinator for the Cross Florida Greenway will talk about the history of the Florida Barge Canal and Rick Vaughn Land Resources Manager with the Southwest Water Management District will talk about recreation lands. Musician Bing Futch will delight paddlers with his mountain dulcimer and singing talents beside the Rainbow River.
This trip can accommodate 60 paddlers and the fee is $550 per adult, $525 for seniors and $500 for youth 8 to 17, and children 7 and under are free. For paddlers who need to shorten the trip, a Paddle Florida Lite option is available at $115 per day.
Supporting paddlers with all meals, shuttles, gear transport, and on-water safety guides, Paddle Florida staff takes care of everything but the actual paddling. Local outfitters, Rainbow River Canoe & Kayak in Dunnellon and Aardvark’s Florida Kayak Company in Crystal River, can be contacted for boat rentals and needed gear. Registration deadline is January 4.
Paddle Florida’s mission is to promote water conservation, wildlife preservation, springs restoration and waterways protection via fun and educational multi-day paddling trips in some of Florida’s most spectacular river and coastal environments. The 2018-19 season continues with:
The Florida Keys Challenge - February 9-15, 2019
Paddle the azure coastal waters of the Middle Florida Keys, including the length of the famed 7-Mile Bridge, explore mangrove tunnels, and watch sea turtles surface beside your kayak, and enjoy a snorkeling trip out to Looe Key. Registration deadline is January 26.
Flori-Bama Expedition on Perdido River - March 10-15, 2019 – New trip
Paddling the Florida/Alabama border, enjoy beach camping along a cozy meandering river to the more open waters of Perdido Bay as we explore the most diverse set of ecosystems of the season. Registration deadline is February 24.
Suwannee River Paddling Festival - April 5-7, 2019
With camping atop the bluff overlooking two beautiful rivers, our season-capping festival takes place at Suwannee River State Park near Live Oak. The weekend will offer supported 8-12 mile paddling options on both the Suwannee and Withlacoochee Rivers, a concert featuring Paddle Florida's favorite musicians and educational presentations from regional waterway experts. Registration deadline is March 22.
For trip more details and registration information, visit paddleflorida.org and follow Paddle Florida on Facebook facebook.com/paddleflorida.
