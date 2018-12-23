Highlands County Fire Rescue has announced several hires and promotions. Pictured, left to right, are Highlands County Emergency Medical Services Director Dustin Fitch; Larry Money, promoted to fire shift lieutenant; William Kingston and Luke Andrews, both promoted to fire battalion chief; José Ibanez, hired from Hardee County as a shift lieutenant; Public Services Director Marc Bashoor, and Fire Services Manager Tim Eures. Not shown, but hired or promoted, are Deputy Chief of Operations Daniel Spillman, Battalion Chief Zack Smith and Shift Lieutenant Todd Barton.