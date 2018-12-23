SEBRING — After interviewing 11 applicants, Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor has hired Daniel Spillman, effective Jan. 2, as Deputy Fire Chief of Operations.
Spillman is a retired chief officer with the Tallahassee Fire Department who in his 35 years of fire service has served as fire chief for Escambia County, in the Florida State Fire Marshals Office and in multiple other chief officer and related positions throughout Florida.
Meanwhile, Jason Luke Andrews, who has served the last month as Acting Operations Deputy (Chief) for Highlands County Fire Rescue and who is currently an inspector with the county’s fire marshal’s office, has been promoted to shift fire battalion chief along with West Sebring Volunteer Assistant Chief William “Billy” Kingston. The third battalion chief will be Zack Smith, paramedic lieutenant hired out of Okeechobee County.
Andrews, who joined Highlands County Fire Services in 1990 as a 14-year-old junior volunteer firefighter, has served the last 11 years as a firefighter and inspector in the Highlands County Office of the Fire Marshal, along with his recent Deputy Chief of Operations duties.
In the last 28 years, Andrews has held every rank up to volunteer chief of Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department.
Kingston has served as a volunteer with West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years, also serving all ranks up to assistant chief.
Kingston was hired earlier this year as one of Highlands County’s new 40-hour full-time firefighters, under the single district funded by the recently-approved fire assessment.
Smith, currently with Okeechobee County Fire Rescue as a paramedic lieutenant, started in fire service with Okeechobee City Fire Department as a volunteer, and has served both the city and county for just short of 20 years.
Starting Jan. 7, 2019, Highlands County’s current OPS firefighter Larry Money will get promoted to shift lieutenant. Like quite a few firefighters in Highlands County, he started his career as a volunteer firefighter, but also had a full-time paid job with another department. He was a firefighter with the City of Hialeah Fire Department. He later retired from that job after 23 years.
Money also spent four years with the Ocean Reef Public Safety Department Logistics Division. In all, Larry brings in 28 years of paid and volunteer experience. Also hired and promoted, starting Jan. 7, is José Ibanez. A volunteer officer with the Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department and a career firefighter in Hardee County, he will join Highlands County Fire Rescue as a shift lieutenant.
Todd Barton is another hire-in from Hardee promoted to shift lieutenant, starting Jan. 9. The Hardee County firefighter has previously served Highlands County as OPS Paramedic.
Bashoor, who also serves as chief of Fire Rescue, said on Dec. 14 that he hopes to have the deputy chief and battalion chiefs “up on the floor” by the first of the year.
Once they’re in place, he can bring in the full-time firefighters, Bashoor said.
Bashoor expects to announce soon the 24-hour shift firefighter assignments very soon. By Jan. 21, he hopes to have this group of new lieutenants and firefighters operating out of Sun ‘N Lake of Lake Placid Station 41 for 24-hours per day, seven days per week to help cover the far southern end of the county along with Venus Fire Department.
One of the reasons county commissioners agreed in July to make the leap to a fire assessment and paid firefighter force in this year’s budget.
Bashoor, who is also working to consolidate fire and emergency medical services, has said he will soon hire a few emergency medical technicians and paramedics into Fire Rescue, as soon as they finish their certification process.
Bashoor has likened the process to knocking down dominoes or sand pouring through an hourglass: Things set up for a while are falling into place.
“Part of this job is to keep them falling in the right place,” Bashoor said Dec. 14. “Christmas is going to be a busy time and not because it’s Christmas, but because (I’ve) got a lot of dominoes coming together.”
