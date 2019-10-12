By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — With no polls gathered yet in the Florida Legislature races, the only measure of campaign strength at this time belongs in finances.
To date, Ned Hancock (R-Sebring) still holds the lead, now with double the financing of his fellow Republican candidate, Kaylee Alexis Tuck (R-Sebring).
Hancock has gathered $126,800 in donations and $336.54 of in-kind donations, and has spent $3,277.15.
Tuck has amassed $63,000 in donations, $5,000 in loans and $380 of in-kind donations. She’s spent more than Hancock: $10,773.17.
She has an “other” financial column with a total of $1,321.60.
Tony Munnings Sr. (D-Lake Placid) still has no financing in his records. He is currently the only Democratic candidate for the post and won’t face his Republican counterparts until after the party primaries in August of next year.
All three are vying to succeed outgoing Rep. Cary Pigman (R-Avon Park), who will vacate the post after the 2020 election, because of term limits. House District 55 encompasses Highlands, Glades and Okeechobee counties, along with a portion of St. Lucie County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.