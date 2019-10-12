By PHIL ATTINGER

Staff Writer

SEBRING — With no polls gathered yet in the Florida Legislature races, the only measure of campaign strength at this time belongs in finances.

To date, Ned Hancock (R-Sebring) still holds the lead, now with double the financing of his fellow Republican candidate, Kaylee Alexis Tuck (R-Sebring).

Hancock has gathered $126,800 in donations and $336.54 of in-kind donations, and has spent $3,277.15.

Tuck has amassed $63,000 in donations, $5,000 in loans and $380 of in-kind donations. She’s spent more than Hancock: $10,773.17.

She has an “other” financial column with a total of $1,321.60.

Tony Munnings Sr. (D-Lake Placid) still has no financing in his records. He is currently the only Democratic candidate for the post and won’t face his Republican counterparts until after the party primaries in August of next year.

All three are vying to succeed outgoing Rep. Cary Pigman (R-Avon Park), who will vacate the post after the 2020 election, because of term limits. House District 55 encompasses Highlands, Glades and Okeechobee counties, along with a portion of St. Lucie County.

0
0
1
0
0

Load comments