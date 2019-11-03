Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 18 Peaceful Place in Lorida. It is priced at $279,900 and is listed with Cheryl Oxsalida with RE/MAX Realty Plus in Sebring.
If you are a nature lover or fisherman, this three-bedroom two-bath home on almost half an acre and over 1,600 living square feet might be just what you are looking for.
18 Peaceful Place in Lorida Florida is one of the most unique locations in the entire state, directly on the east side of Lake Istokpoga, the fifth largest lake in Florida with over 27,000 acres for wide-open fishing and hunting and one of the top tournament lakes for big mouth bass. The lake has some of the best black crappie fishing where they are abundant and larger than most lakes. There is also a good variety of catfish and once was commercially fished for catfish.
Mostly uninhabited, Lake Istokpoga has over 21 miles of shore lined with 100-year-old cypress and undeveloped farm land, the same way as it was hundreds of years ago in many locations. It is a 5-mile-by-10-mile lake filled with all types of fish, birds and wildlife you’ll only see in this location. The average depth is only 4 feet but has depths of 14 feet. It is one of the only lakes to allow duck hunting.
There are two creeks that flow into Lake Istokpoga: Josephine Creek on the west side of the lake from Lake Josephine and Arbuckle Creek, which flows 26 miles from the north and is navigable by boat and almost all farm land so there is water flow into the lake from that creek. There is the water control canal on the southeast side of the lake to control water levels and send water to Lake Okeechobee.
Also, fish tournaments are held here year-round; the record bass is over 13 pounds.
Peaceful Place is secluded and exactly what it sounds like ... peaceful, except for the sounds of nature. Located at the end of Mossy Cove Fishing Village, it’s the only lakefront home in this development and sits all by itself at the end of the road, its own private lakefront with a long winding dock through the extremely tall mature cypress trees.
Enter the home to an open split floor plan with large living room and bedrooms, a huge screened lanai and barbecue room overlooking the waterfront and park-like setting that will take your breath away. Enjoy a large eat-in kitchen with a convenient island all updated with new stainless steel appliances, a new dishwasher and an in-house laundry room with new washer and dryer.
Both bathrooms are updated. The master has a walk-in shower and the guest bath has a tub shower.
A bonus room features a huge air-conditioned glass lanai with glass windows that overlook the amazing back yard lined with tall cypress trees.
The high-efficiency AC is only eight years old. The septic was pumped last year. Well pumps and water treatment system have been replaced and are new.
This property has 130 feet of lakefront on a third of an acre with a two-car pole-barn, two sheds and a workshop.
Beautiful wood laminate flooring and carpet are in the bedrooms.
There is a long, wide dock with rails on both sides, a boat house and deck to watch the sunsets from. The dock has electric plus a two-sink cleaning station with water. There is also a working water fountain between the sea wall and the dock with color lights.
Internet is very good; the owner uses Hughesnet and has no Internet problems. All other satellite TV services are available including Dish and DirectTV.
The property is well lit. The property has lots of fruit trees and great landscaping.
Get away from the city and enjoy the Milky Way in the sky the way you never saw it before. Catch fish bigger than you ever caught before. Live wild shiners and other baits are thriving. Fish right off the dock or adventure out by boat.
One other great feature: Mossy Cove Fishing Village has a gas pump right here, just 300 yards away up the canal, and a boat launch. Make life easy. Get away from it all at Peaceful Place.
For more information or to see this house, call Cheryl Oxsalida Realtor with Remax Realty Plus at 863-214-3663 or go to www.highlandscountyhomes.com under featured listings and see all the photos. You can email Cheryl at cheryloxsalida@gmail.com. Call seven days a week.
