Something that has been becoming increasingly difficult in my life is time management. By this I mean being able to manage a balanced work and social life. This is something that I’m also realizing the importance of, as it relates to maintaining a good and balanced lifestyle overall.
I don’t signup for overtime too often. However, this doesn’t mean that I don’t work a lot — just that I don’t really like to. Unfortunately for me, I do like what comes along with working more hours, which is more money.
This desire for more money is something that can influence one’s work and social life. And, as we all know, having more money means you might be spending more time at work. Though, not necessarily.
Furthermore, overworking yourself can be bad for your health. Some of the symptoms related to being overworked are reduced productivity, daytime fatigue, and back and neck aches. Working too much at your job can also cause relationships in your personal life to suffer, due to the anxiety, stress and depression someone might be feeling because of the stress their job puts on them.
While it’s important to make sure that you’re not working too much, the harder part of the bargain is making sure you also don’t take too much time off for socializing. After all, everyone deserves to get away for a while, but it’s not something that is forever.
Living a care-free life with no job and no rules seems like it would be fun. That is, until the bills are due and the fridge is empty. This is why it’s equally as important to make sure you don’t have too much downtime.
Too much downtime means being bored. When there is a lack of stimulation or entertainment, we grow uninterested and restless. This leads to feeling mentally drained and sluggish. It’s not good to have a plethora of downtime because odds are you will end up just hanging out and doing nothing.
It’s better to have a plan for the day. It’s even better to set goals to accomplish throughout the day. This way you’re able to stay on track, and be productive. Rather than watching YouTube or flipping through ink blot books, actually do something.
I think we have a lot of big time-wasters these days. Many of which I am even guilty of indulging in. Things like Facebook, Instagram, video games and more are used to keep us from being too bored, but really they do nothing to stimulate us and help us grow.
Staying home in a room watching YouTube for six hours just isn’t healthy no matter who you are. Not maintaining a balanced life could lead to depression or anxiety, along with feeling less motivated.
I rarely think about how much time I spend at work, and I never think about how much time I spend in my regular life with my friends. I just try to make sure I feel comfortable with where my life is.
