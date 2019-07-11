I’m writing in response to a guest column that was published in the June 28 issue of your paper, the author found fault with lots of things about education at the local and global levels and indicated several ways that school districts, curriculum, schools, teachers, parents and students would be improved by using his suggestions.
My husband and I have been full-time residents of Highlands County, Florida since October of 2012. From 1964 through 1995, I was a classroom teacher in the state of Ohio. I usually taught students in grades 5-8.
Many of my students lived in stable homes with both of their parents and after one or more siblings, and some didn’t. Many of my students did well in academics, but some didn’t. Many of my students enjoyed sports and/or the fine arts, but some didn’t. Many of my students earned promotion to the next grade in one school year. Some didn’t.
I sometimes taught in K-8 schools; I sometimes taught in junior highs or middle schools.
It has been my experience in education that each child, each class group, each educational system and each school is unique in many ways and the same in many ways as well. Most students are 5 in kindergarten, some aren’t. Most students graduate from high school after 13 years of classes, some don’t.
Finding generalized fault doesn’t help as much as discerning how you can help to solve the issue you see as a problem to become less of a problem. During the years I’ve lived and during the years I taught, I have often found this to be true.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring
Lawmakers think they struck gold by passing the ridiculous school voucher program. This will only channel tax dollars to religious schools that specialize in brainwashing while leaving the public system to fend for itself. It only gets worse from here.
