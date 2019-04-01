This past week has not only been good for losing weight, but it’s also been good for motivation. First of all, I dropped another four pounds this week. That brings my total weight lost so far to 40 pounds in 10 weeks.
As I’ve said already several times, I’ve found it easy, at least personally, to stick to my regimen of scrambled eggs with bacon and shredded cheese, grapes and coffee for breakfast. It’s delicious, easy to throw together and I feel good eating it.
Lunch is different almost every day but what’s not different is that whether it’s a salad or Publix wrap, I always have a small bowl of fruit with it and some water. I do find it interesting that by the time I have lunch I’m not as hungry as I usually am at breakfast. Lately, I find myself eating the salad or wrap and eating the fruit at my desk over the next couple of hours.
I am trying to make sure that whatever the meal is that I have fruit with it. Breakfast has been grapes. Lunch is usually grapes but sometimes strawberries or both. Also, fruit helps squash that craving for something sweet.
For dinner, I’ve discovered a new favorite. There’s a zucchini pasta that has a creamy cheese sauce on it that I can steam in the microwave. I add that to stir fry with my ground beef. It’s so good. The “pasta” is made by Birdseye and can be found in the freezer section. It’s only takes five minutes to make and has been my substitute for real pasta since January.
I continue to get recognized when I’m out and about. Even with the new look. I shaved off the beard and the hair, yet even strangers still recognize me from this column. It becomes difficult to grab anything that’s not healthy when everyone is watching. Good looking out everybody.
A new form of motivation happened this week. A script I wrote for a short screenplay was selected and is being turned into a movie. Not only is it getting filmed, but I get to cast it and it will be up for awards in June. Talk about motivators.
I’m filming a short film and I’ll be in a room with hundreds of other filmmakers all vying for the same awards I am. I’m gonna need to look good for my acceptance speech.
