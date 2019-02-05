I have always found the lottery to be quite the interesting phenomenon. For the record, I do not speak from experience because I’ve never paid even a single dollar for a ticket. Also, for the record, I do not hold anything against those who do, it’s simply something that doesn’t make sense to me. In any event, let’s continue.
I was doing a little research on some of the odds. Admittedly, I would be in big trouble if I was asked to name the lottery games or to explain how they work. However, I used to be a high school math teacher and have some idea about odds. Did you know the odds of matching all five numbers, plus the Powerball is 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of matching all five numbers without the Powerball is 1 in 11,688,053. Gosh, that’s much better.
I was in a convenience store today and saw this on the lotto machine, “Find real riches.” Hey, now that’s pretty cool! I know they sell all kinds of things at a convenience store but I didn’t know I could find real riches there, too. But, how much will these real riches cost? According to one website, the average American spends about $223.04 per year on lottery tickets.
When you think of real riches, you think of things that last, that are timeless. True riches satisfy your deepest yearnings. According to the sign on the lotto machine, I could find real riches if I only I could win the lotto. Don’t you find it interesting that, according to the National Endowment for Financial Education, “... about 70 percent of people who win a lottery or get a big windfall actually end up broke in a few years?” Isn’t that mind-boggling?
The theory goes that when an ordinary person wins the lotto, that ordinary person suddenly becomes extraordinary. They are “euphoric. They lose all sense of reality. They think they’re invincible and powerful.” Did you know that a full 70% of lottery winners go through their lottery winnings within a relatively quick period of time? Mostly, it ends up in the hands of family and friends because lottery winners tend to give too much of it away. This according to Steve Lewit, CEO of Wealth Financial Group in Chicago.
I have just one more observation. It seems to me that many who “play” the lottery are those who can least afford it. According to a survey by Bankrate, I might be right. The survey shows that “28 percent of Americans who earn less than $30,000 a year play the lottery at least once a week. They spend $412 a year on tickets.” Compare that with households “with incomes of $75,000 and above spent $105 a year on lottery tickets, a quarter of what low-income homes spent.” After all, an individual stands a better chance of getting struck by an asteroid or killed by a shark than of winning the mammoth Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot.”
So, what is the point of all this? It’s certainly not to cast aspersions on those who play the lottery. In fact, as a public school teacher, I’m thankful to a certain extent because, theoretically, education is supposed to benefit from it. I think what really strikes me is that as a human race we have this unquenchable thirst for true riches and no matter how hard we try, financial riches cannot quench that thirst.
Michael E. Lee is a teacher and life coach. For more information, go to www.simpleelifecoach.com.
