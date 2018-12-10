AVON PARK — Bob Essenberg, 90, had just finished a round of golf when he heard loud knocks on his door.
Neighbors told him and his wife their home was on fire and they had to get out right away.
Those same neighbors also had four garden hoses trained on the rear storage room of the Essenbergs home at 3134 S. Country Club Drive in Crystal Lake Club, said Christy Vertin, a neighbor who lives two doors away.
Vertin said neighbors managed to hold the flames down until Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and had them to move back for arriving fire crews.
The flames shot up suddenly at that point, Vertin said.
Thankfully, said Conrad Bowling, another neighbor, he and others had gotten the Essenbergs out of the house, especially Bob’s wife, Donna, who is not mobile.
With his wife safe, Bob Essenberg stayed behind, sheltered under a next-door neighbor’s carport while firefighters battled the fire in the back and the smoke moving through the house.
Another man, visiting people in the park, brought Essenberg a plain orange hooded sweatshirt to ward off Monday morning’s chill.
Essenberg said he had just finished playing golf at 10:30 a.m. Monday and was washing up, preparing to take a friend to lunch to celebrate a 93rd birthday.
Friends kept asking if he had a place to stay and he said he and his wife would figure something out. When asked about the loss, he said he had a good insurance company.
“The insurance company got (us) through the hurricanes,” Essenberg said.
Acting Avon Park Fire Chief Andy Marcy said the fire definitely started in the area of the golf cart storage closet. He didn’t know yet if that was the cause.
Essenberg said he didn’t think that likely, since the cart had been working fine just five minutes prior to the fire.
Marcy said Engine 5 and Ladder 5 responded from his department, as did Tanker 1, Engine 6, and Engine 9 from neighboring departments.
Country Club Drive — the one entryway into the park — soon became constricted by other engines on stand-by, sheriff’s vehicles and various civilian cars, pulled to the side to make as clear a path as possible.
People needing to leave had to circumnavigate behind houses on the road and come out where parts of the golf course bordered the fire row of houses.
Bowling said Crystal Lake could use an emergency entrance, something that would allow fire trucks, ambulances and law enforcement easy access to the park.
He wondered aloud if the future Sebring Parkway Phase 3 would provide a useful access, since it will run by the rear of the park.
The majority of residents in planning meetings with county officials last year did not favor such an entrance and had lobbied for high privacy and security fencing along the future road.
Vertin, who was clearing her gutters when the fire lit, said when firefighters arrived, she saw some suiting up, getting ready to fight the fire. She wondered if they could have been ready to run on arrival.
Avon Park Fire Captain Robert Remick said all of the firefighters had their bunker gear on upon arrival, but still had to assess the situation and then put on their breathing apparatus. He said he had his mask off until he could finish talking to witnesses and assess the situation.
He said firefighters arrived in very good time considering that Crystal Lake is their farthest destination in the city limits.
They received the dispatch at 10:41 a.m., rolled out at 10:43 a.m. and arrived on scene at 10:48 a.m., just five minutes later.
Remick said it’s not uncommon for medical calls into the back portions of Crystal Lake to take seven minutes at least, not only because of the distance but also because the streets are narrow and often clogged with home service vendors and golf cart traffic.
“It’s a tight place, no doubt about that,” Remick said.
Vertin said that she previously lived in California and saw the ferocity of wildfires there. That’s one reason she was ready to soak a neighbor’s home with a hose, she said.
“You do whatever you can to keep (your house) wet,” Vertin said.
