SEBRING — Fire crews know how to get a trapped motorist out of a car in short order, to get them en route to a hospital as quickly as possible.
To do that, they train. This week, crews from both the Sebring Fire Department (SFD) and Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR) learned to stabilize and open vehicles to extract the injured during a three-day training held at Jim’s Auto Salvage, using the company’s surplus vehicles.
Brett Hogan, battalion chief over training for HCFR, said 12 took the training this week — nine from the county fire department and three from the city — with plans to hold training for another dozen in January.
Why do it? Emergency responders speak of the “golden hour” for trauma patients: The period of time after a traumatic injury when medical attention will prevent permanent damage or death.
For accident victims, this translates to getting those people out of a car as soon as possible, into an ambulance — or helicopter — and delivered to a trauma center.
Doing that quickly and safely requires a lot of practice.
Hogan said the county does in-house training at least once a year on extrication methods and equipment, but this week’s Vehicle Machinery Rescue (VMR) class with National Rescue Consultants is a nationally-certified course with more detailed information on extracting patients.
It’s an operations-level course on stabilizing an overturned or upturned vehicle, using wood blocks, tie-backs and jacks of all types, and then opening the vehicle with hydraulic pincers/spreaders to get people out.
Ken Olsen, training coordinator with the consultants, said this week’s cool weather was a great help for firefighters in bunker gear to focus on their work. Training in August or September in Florida has people sweating out quickly.
They will see those conditions on local roads, of course. Fellow trainer Richard Shirk said having a reporter visit the training also adds an additional human element to the practice: While a professional journalist knows to stay back and out of the way, the average passerby does not.
A fatal wreck last year had firefighters and officers/deputies contending with over-eager bystanders. On Feb. 3, 2018, at U.S. 27 and Bayview Street, a van turning left got hit by a northbound SUV and flipped onto the driver’s side. A crowd gathered within feet of the vehicle as firefighters worked to remove the roof and extract a person who died in order to reach someone who was still alive.
Police at a fatal motorcycle wreck on Nov. 14, 2017, on northbound U.S. 27 at Doc Sherwood Boulevard reported that motorists, delayed and stuck on U.S. 27 between the scene and Sebring Parkway, got out and took phone photos while a doctor and nurses from a nearby practice tried to revive the rider.
Those elements do come into play. In addition to Hogan serving as “public information officer”on the “scene” of the training, other firefighters filled in that role, too, including County Battalion Chief 1 Billy Kingston and Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox, both taking part in the training.
Shirk and Olson said they had done at least 36 such trainings since May and five in November alone. In a given year, they host 50-60 trainings.
Hogan and Maddox both gave a big thank you to Jim’s Auto Salvage, which has been both the location and jalopy supplier for more than one local extrication training.
