By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Dimitri’s Restaurant had a fire early Tuesday morning.
The blaze shut down the restaurant but didn’t damage the century-old Kenilworth Lodge, adjacent to the fire, thanks to quick detection by restaurant workers and a swift response by firefighters, said Sebring City Fire Capt. Austin Maddox.
The fire started in a locked office/storage area on the back of the building, at the closest point to the historic lodge.
“We had the potential to have an absolutely catastrophic fire,” Maddox said.
The call came in at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday. Employees, in the process of cleaning up kitchen and shutting down the bar, smelled smoke. They tracked the smoke back to the locked office, Maddox said, and called 911.
Firefighters ran a 200-foot, 1.75-inch hose while finding their way through thick smoke with thermal imagers.
It was tight, Maddox said, but they reached the closet and busted open the door.
“We put an awesome knockdown on the fire,” Maddox said. “We even had off-duty firefighters show up.”
Firefighters used pike poles to clear the ceiling, and attacked the roof.
Crews had to put a big fan in front of the front door to ventilate the smoke, Maddox said.
They also asked Sebring police to let them into the hotel to see if there had been any related damage. The hotel had not caught fire, but had taken on a lot of smoke. Fire crews had to ventilate everything on all three floors.
Maddox, ranking officer on the scene, called it under control at 12:35 a.m. — less than 15 minutes — and then fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m.
Maddox didn’t know Tuesday how much damage loss the restaurant had. The office had a lot of electronics in the area, including onsite surveillance and a satellite.
He knew that with the power cut to the building, the owners were going to work on getting an electrician in on Tuesday, to keep their food cold.
Dimitri’s was set to provide food for the annual 4-H breakfast for local government officials. Instead, 4-H officials told the Highlands News-Sun that Sebring Diner was able to provide the food on short notice.
Luckily for us, someone was there,” Maddox said. “We had a chance of having a significant fire there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.