LAKE PLACID — A fire almost completely destroyed a double wide mobile home Tuesday at 31 Pinecrest St. in Lake Placid.
“The fire was reported at 11:45 a.m. and fire response started with Lake Placid and Desoto City,” Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said. Placid Lakes Fire Department and Sun ‘n Lake Fire Department South received a special call to respond.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Highlands County Emergency Management Services and Highlands County Fire Rescue also arrived at the scene to help.
“The wind was blowing horizontally across the street,” Bashoor said. Winds make it more difficult to fight fires.
Fire was blazing from the double wide mobile home when firefighters arrived. “Within 30 seconds of getting here, we had water on the fire,” Bashoor said.
“The fire appears to be accidental,” he said. It was contained in the unit and did not spread to nearby mobile homes, according to Bashoor.
The fire burned most of the interior, and the mobile home may be almost a total loss, Bashoor said.
The home owner was able to self evacuate with a dog, Bashoor said. Firefighters were still looking for a cat while the Highlands News-Sun was on the scene.
