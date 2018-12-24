SEBRING — A fire blazed through a mobile home on lot 8 in Sebring Resort Mobile Home Community and completely destroyed the residence around 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
“The state Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate,” Sebring Fire Chief Robert Border said. “The occupant was transported to a burn unit with Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, but the injuries were not life threatening.”
According to George Benton, a neighbor and friend, David and Holly Gates were asleep in the mobile home when the fire started. David Gates was in the back bedroom where the fire originated, and Holly Gates was in the living room. They both exited the home, but David Gates was taken by ambulance for treatment of his burns. Holly Gates was not injured.
The City of Sebring Fire Department, Sebring Police Department and Highlands County Emergency Medical Services responded to the fire.
“The firefighters did a good job of keeping it [the fire] in the structure,” Border said. With the trailers so close together in the mobile home park, the fire could have easily spread. However, the fire was contained and nearby homes were not damaged.
Although only one home was lost to the structure fire, the couple also lost their red Ford F-150. From the passenger’s side, the damage is not apparent, but the driver’s side shows severe heat and fire damage.
The Gates have lost their home and vehicle, and they do not have family members nearby, Benton said. The couple need help in recovering from this disaster, and help from the community would be greatly appreciated, he said.
A GoFundMe account was set up by Benton’s daughter, Stephanie Mitchell-Agidius. To contribute to the fundraiser, visit Stephanie Renee Mitchell-Agidius’ Facebook page.
