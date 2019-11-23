SEBRING — A local house, built in the 1930s, burned up Thursday night, dropping the second story onto the first floor.
After getting the fire under control, Sebring firefighters spent the rest of the night and early morning looking for the sole resident, until Sebring police found him at another location.
He wasn’t home.
Firefighters didn’t know this, said Fire Capt. Austin Maddox, because in addition to his truck still being in the driveway, the house was packed with so much furniture, boxes and collectibles that firefighters had to dig through to see if anyone had died in the blaze.
The amount of debris and belongings in and around the house hampered firefighting, he said. On the south side, for example, firefighters in bunker gear had a narrow pathway — barely two feet wide — to drag hoses to attack the fire.
“The contents were so extensive, it was hard to progress through the rooms,” Maddox said. “It was very difficult to work inside.”
Fire crews first got a call about the fire at 10:30 p.m. as an “illegal burn.” They were told to stage for law enforcement because of loud booms.
Neighbor Jack Smile, across the street at 1227 Katcalani Ave., said he heard the booms while in his bedroom and came to the front of the house to see.
He said he tried to reach the owner, Beverly Branam, on her phone, but her voice mail was full and he couldn’t leave a message. He and others called 911.
Original calls to Consolidated Dispatch were for a “suspicious incident” and a fire in the backyard, with what sounded like gunshots.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said given the report of something sounding like gunfire, police investigated the incident at 10:21 p.m.
Passersby saw flames and called it in as a fire. It was fully involved in fire when police arrived, Hart said.
Once they contained the fire, they began searching for the one resident, Maddox said. “We had a lot of contents to look through,” he said.
Two or three hours later, after they had searched several rooms, police had found the resident somewhere else.
Sebring police had been to the house in the past, said Hart, on code enforcement calls.
Currently, police have three open cases on the house for not keeping the house to minimum maintenance standards and having debris around it.
Other cases dating back to 2014 have gone into foreclosure, Hart said, to collect liens totaling $405,052. Other cases have liens pending, he said.
Branam said she bought the house many years ago because she always admired the Dutch Craftsman design with true 8-by-8-inch beams. When she was 21, she worked for Ridge Florist in a location on Lakeview Drive near Ridgewood Drive, in a home of that same design.
That house still survives more than 40 years later, she said. It, her home and one more were the only three of that design locally, she said.
Her home, however, is now a total loss, according to Maddox.
The Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause, which is unknown at this time.
