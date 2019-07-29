Fire contained to kitchen area

Smoke damage pervades a home on Memorial Drive early Wednesday morning, where firefighters contained a cooking fire to the kitchen area. The resident set something to cook and fell asleep, according to reports from Highlands County Fire Rescue. Fortunately, the person woke up in time to call 911 and get out safely.

 COURTESY PHOTO/HIGHLANDS COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

SEBRING — A man set something to cook Tuesday night and then fell asleep.

He awoke at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning to find his house on fire.

Fortunately, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue, the man escaped without injury.

According to county officials, the fire was called in to 911 dispatchers at 1 a.m. Wednesday for 775 Memorial Drive, Sebring.

Units from West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department, Highland Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, Medic 7-1 and Battalion 1 responded to the scene.

Engine 19-1 was dispatched for a Rapid Intervention Team assignment.

Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen area.

Estimated loss to the structure is $50,000, almost a third loss, based on a $130,000 property value estimate from the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office website.

