By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A few years back, firefighter Jason “Luke” Andrews told a sixth-grade boy all about fire prevention, including fire extinguishers.
Two years later, an eighth-grader boy ran up and hugged now Battalion Chief Andrews of Highlands County Fire Rescue from behind, startling him, and said Andrews saved his house.
The family had a stove fire, and as they ran out, the boy told his mother in Spanish how to use a fire extinguisher. She put out the fire and prevented it from spreading.
“If I don’t touch another kid any time in my career,” Andrews said, “that is [enough].”
This month, paid and volunteer firefighters from the county and city fire departments have booked their weeks solid with demonstrations and seminars for preschool, elementary and secondary students.
Many kids return each year with stories not unlike the eighth-grader: Stories of making a fire escape plan, warning parents not to leave stoves unattended and rearranging electric appliances to do away with extension cords and power strips.
Andrews said most young people easily remember basic fire prevention tips their parents heard as children:
• Don’t touch or play with lighters or matches, or burn candles unattended.
• Don’t play around stoves or in the kitchen.
• Check smoke detectors and change old batteries.
• Close bedroom doors at night as fire breaks.
• If your clothes catch fire, stop, drop and roll.
• Get low and get out when there is a fire.
That last one, Andrews said, includes a fire escape plan, which parents should devise with their children, today, before a fire happens.
The National Fire Prevention Association sets standards for fire departments and gives the following fire escape tips:
• Map the layout of your home, marking two exits from every room (doors and windows) and a path from each exit leading outside.
• Designate who will help elderly or disabled family members to evacuate.
• Pick a place outside and in front of your home for everyone to meet.
• Mark the location of all smoke alarms — at least one on each level, in each bedroom or near sleeping areas — and make sure all work, have fresh batteries and sound loud enough to wake everyone.
• Make sure everyone knows how to call 911 from a mobile phone or neighbor’s phone once they are safely outside.
Of course, no one should bother to tweet, post or do live video about the fire before calling 911 and getting clear of the building.
The week of Oct. 9, in both the United States and Canada, is National Fire Prevention Week. U.S. President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed the first Fire Prevention Week in 1925.
Since then, October has become National Fire Prevention Month, with fire departments doing seminars in their communities all month long.
Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox pointed to a wall calendar on Oct. 3 showing every day meetings with kids at Station 14 downtown, or at their schools. That day, students from Cornerstone Christian Academy toured the station and watched firefighters put Aerial [ladder truck] 15-1 through its paces.
On Friday, Sebring Firefighter/EMTs Gary Crofton and Tim Harper took Brush 14-1 and visited STEAM Preschool Academy on Lakeview Drive.
Andrews and county firefighters visited with 270 kids Monday at Cracker Trail Elementary School, more than 100 kids Tuesday at Lake Placid Baptist Church “Wee Center,” 50 kids Thursday at the Redlands Christian Migrant Association Center in Highway Park, Lake Placid, and four grades of children Friday at Walker Memorial Academy in Avon Park.
At each one, firefighters in bunker gear and breathing apparatus met with children to help them know that person in the bunker gear and mask is a friend, to look for them and not hide from them.
They also left them with catch phrases, such as “Don’t hide. Go outside.”
It would make the difference in surviving a fire, Andrews said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.