Car smoking from fire

COURTESY PHOTO/HIGHLANDS COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

A Highlands County Fire Rescue firefighter douses the flames of a mid-1980s model Chevrolet Monte Carlo, found fully involved in fire Friday afternoon on Riverdale Road, near Arbuckle Creek Road. The fire closed the road to traffic for a time. No one was injured, Fire Rescue reported.

 COURTESY PHOTO/HIGHLANDS COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

By PHIL ATTINGER

Staff Writer

SEBRING — Personnel with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Highlands County Fire Rescue rolled out to a car fire on Friday afternoon and a two-car wreck on Saturday morning.

In both cases, there were no injuries.

Fire Rescue units from DeSoto City Stations 18 and 19 joined Battalion 1 on Friday afternoon for a report of a car on fire on Riverdale Road, near Arbuckle Creek Road.

Fire crews found blue vintage model Chevrolet Monte Carlo out on the road, fully-involved in flames.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and had to cut open parts of the car to search for hot spots.

Meanwhile, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control and had Riverdale Road closed for some time, Fire Rescue reported.

U.S. 27 had to have a lane closed Saturday morning, shortly after 9 a.m. when, according to Fire Rescue, a car crossed the median and hit the back quarter of an oncoming car.

The wreck took place in the vicinity of U.S. 27 and County Road 731.

The Sheriff’s Office investigated the wreck.

There were no injuries, Fire Rescue reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments