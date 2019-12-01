SEBRING — Fire crews responded Friday night to fire at a vacant warehouse on U.S. 27 north of Sebring.
Around 10 p.m., Highlands County Fire Rescue units from West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department stations 9 and 10 and Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department stations 1 and 2 along with Battalion 1 and EMS responded to the fire, at 5130 US 27 North, Sebring on the east side of the highway north of Tanglewood.
According to Highlands County Fire Rescue, Crews found the office area of the vacant warehouse fully involved in fire. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire. There were no injuries.
The cause is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
Several northbound lanes of U.S. 27 were briefly closed and all traffic lanes were open shortly before midnight.
The 5,000 square-foot prefinished metal structure, built in 1976, incurred storm damage in 2018, according the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website. The owner is listed as Palmer Patricia E. Payne Trust.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.