AVON PARK — Units from Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to a fire that engulfed a residence on North Esplanade Road in Avon Park Lakes at 2:15 a.m. Thursday. The house was completely destroyed.
According to Highlands County Fire Chief Marc Bashoor, the fire is under investigation. The home was unoccupied and no one was injured.
When asked if the family needed help, Bashoor said, “No needs that we’re aware of.”
Units from Highlands Lakes, Avon Park, West Sebring and Desoto City, as well as Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, Highlands County Fire Rescue Command staff, with mutual aid from Polk County, began working the incident at approximately 2:15 a.m., Bashoor said.
“Engines and tankers rotated a water shuttle from a hydrant further away,” Bashoor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.