By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A tour of a half-dozen Highlands County Fire Rescue stations shows several things Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor and his staff hope to improve in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
A $5.5 million loan secured by Highlands County commissioners at their last regular meeting won’t pay for everything Bashoor had hoped to improve this year, but he said it should cover the most vital and immediate needs.
Lake Placid
A new three-acre fire facility for Lake Placid Fire Station 36 on Hillcrest Avenue, just one block off U.S. 27, will replace three buildings in use now, south of Interlake Boulevard between the CSX Railroad tracks and Main Avenue.
Right now, a sand, pavement, grass and gravel lot — between administrative/emergency personnel space and the bays that house fire engines — forces crews to run through the weather to suit up and respond.
Firefighter Todd Barton said it’s also hard to maneuver Aerial 36-1, the 45-foot-long ladder truck, in the tight space of that vacant lot.
“If you turn too soon, you’ll hit the building. Too late, you’ll hit the trees,” Barton said.
Another building in use now, housing an Emergency Medical Services crew, has an ambulance parked outside, with no protection from the sun, rain, vandals or curious squirrels, Bashoor said.
The new facility, estimated at slightly more than $1 million, will have room to circle trucks and both train and house personnel, Bashoor said.
“It will be a better response for everyone,” said Paramedic Wendy Roberts, whose EMS crew was in and out of the station Tuesday.
Headquarters
A storefront adjacent to where the Supervisor of Elections Office holds early voting will get remodeled into Fire Rescue headquarters, bringing together fire services from the Emergency Operations Center, EMS from the Health Department, training from DeSoto City Fire Station 19 and the warehouse, currently on George Boulevard.
It will have an office, a training space and both storm improvements and a sleeping area in case the facility has to activate for an emergency, Bashoor said.
Upgrades
Both Highlands Park Estates Fire Station 33 and Venus Fire Station 45 will each get $80,000-$85,000 upgrades to their office space by expanding or remodeling the buildings at those locations.
At Highlands Park Estates, Bashoor said, an extra concrete pad on the east side of the station allows for more expansion in the future.
As of yet, however, both stations are still volunteer-only stations, with no living quarters for full-time, 24-hour crews.
Repaired
It will take approximately $180,000 to finish repairs to water damage at DeSoto City Fire Station 18 on DeSoto Road. The dayroom/kitchen still sits with unfinished drywall walls, bulbs hanging off wires, unfinished floors and no plumbing, appliances or cabinets after eight years of attempts by volunteers to fix it themselves.
Bashoor said their only problem is they haven’t had the money that the fire assessment now provides.
Engines
Before 2019-20 budget cuts, Bashoor had hoped to replace six engines. He will do three in the coming fiscal year, and more later:
- Sun ‘N Lakes South Fire Station 41 will receive a $681,296 “Basic Rescue Engine” with 1,000-gallon tank and 1,250-gallon-per-minute (gpm) pump.
- Placid Lakes Fire Station 39 will get a $499,010 “commercial cab” fire engine with a 1,000-gallon tank and 1,250 gpm pump.
- DeSoto City Fire Station 19 will receive a $980,156 “Heavy Rescue” engine with a 590-gallon tank, 1,250 gpm pump and full compliment of rescue equipment, including a collapsible boat.
Danny Spillman, deputy chief of Operations, said it will take 400 days to get the engines, once ordered, but the county is getting up to $41,000 in discount by paying upfront.
Deferred
Firefighters at Highlands Lakes Station 1, near the Polk and Hardee county lines, have no living quarters. Exercise equipment and bunker gear share the bay with trucks and their exhaust.
Plans are to replace the station on that site and county-owned land adjacent to it, but Bashoor said county officials have found a plat for Highlands Lakes Drive that puts part of a divided four-lane road through the station where it sits now.
Until the county can get that right of way vacated, they can’t tear down or rebuild the Highlands Lakes Station 1, Bashoor said.
