LAKE PLACID — Firefighters extinguished a residential fire at 100 Huntley Court in Lake Placid, and the blaze was contained to just one room.
Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to the scene Tuesday morning with units from Sun ‘n Lake and Lake Placid. Although Highlands County Emergency Medical Service, which is now part of Highlands County Fire Rescue, also arrived at the residence, no one was injured.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office also dispatched patrol cars to the scene.
Battalion One Chief Zack Smith said, “It was a room and content fire. We are not sure of the cause. A dog may have knocked an ash tray over into a trash can.
“A second floor room was damaged,” Smith said. “The fire is still under investigation.”
