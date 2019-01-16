SEBRING — On Tuesday around 7:45 a.m. dispatch issued a call for a structure fire on Valerie Boulevard near Manatee Drive. However, firefighters discovered it was an illegal burn pile in a residential community.
Units from West Sebring, Highlands Lakes, Avon Park, and Highlands County Emergency Services responded to the scene. “The engine from West Sebring continued in to extinguish the fire,” Highlands County Fire Chief Marc Bashoor said.
“Residents are reminded that trash, construction materials, cardboard and other manufactured materials may not be burned,” Bashoor said. “Only small sticks, branches and vegetation may be burned. We’re in the dry season, which can be disastrous without proper controls.”
“It is not illegal to burn in the city, but the setbacks make it difficult for most homeowners to do so,” Sebring Fire Captain Austin Maddox said.
Fire setbacks
A fire must be set back according to the following guidelines from the Florida Forest Service:
• 25 feet from a house
• 25 feet from any wildlands, brush or combustible structure
• 150 feet from other occupied buildings
• 50 feet from paved public roads
In addition, burn piles greater than eight feet in diameter, must also have an authorization from the Florida Forest Service and suppression equipment on hand, such as water hoses and shovels. Additional setbacks may also be required.
Tips for burning from the Florida Forest Service
• Clear the area around the burn pile. Bare soil should provide a protective boundary or fire break between the pile and nearby landscape.
• Follow setback requirements.
• Avoid burning on a windy day.
• Check to see if it is legal to burn in your area. Call 863-467-3221 to verify the legality of the burn with the Florida Forest Service. Some types of burns require authorization while others do not.
• Avoid setting a fire during a burn ban even if a burn authorization is not required. If humidity is too low, then the fire may spread quickly out of control.
• Stay with the fire at all times. This may require more than one person to make sure that a fire is never left unattended.
• Make sure the fire is completely out before leaving.
• Check the area periodically after the fire has been extinguished to ensure that a stray ember has not ignited a fire nearby.
• Have a water hose and shovels ready to be used. You need to be ready to immediately address an escaped fire.
• Keep an eye on the smoke. Nearby roads must have good visibility. A combination of smoke and fog can cause dangerous driving conditions.
• Burn only yard waste. You are not allowed to burn household garbage.
Wind conditions may change during the day. Even if a burn authorization has been issued, the Florida Forest Service website states, “Don’t burn on windy days.” If a burn is already underway and weather conditions worsen, use a water hose or other fire suppression tools to put the fire out.
Cancelling a planned fire can be a good idea if weather conditions change. Florida Forest Service’s website states, “If your fire escapes, you may be liable for costs of suppression and damage to the property of others.” Residents can call the Florida Fire Service and ask for clarification if they feel that weather conditions have deteriorated.
Residential burn authorizations are only good for one day. Although conditions may be favorable for a burn one day, they may not be the next day or the next week. Wind conditions and humidity change constantly.
