#1. Last time I checked, God made everyone differently. He gave us different sexes, races, skin colors, eye colors, hair colors and even curly or straight hair. Some things are out of our natural control as created by God. So unless you want to hire every straight-haired woman a professional hair stylist or pay salons to curl or perm every straight-haired woman’s natural hair created by God, your opinion does not matter. Oh, and while you’re at it, buy us all brooms, too.
#2. I personally don’t have facial piercings but do have my ears pierced, which is a choice most parents choose to make for little girls/babies so they don’t keep being called boys who then become opinionated like you. Some women have facial piercings as a freedom of religion. Remember God is the only one who can really judge us unattractive women as you say.
#3. The way I was taught in school was that the First Amendment of the United States of America gave us the freedom of speech. Which will allow me to stress that it is our bodies and we can do what we unattractive women feel the need to do with our own bodies. Tattoos may be a sin in the Old Testament, but it is also a form of pure expression, which is also stated under our First Amendment.
#4. If our unattractive female looks disturb you, then close your eyes and stay home. We work everywhere, some may be doctors, work in hospitals, EMTs, paramedics, fire, police officers, teachers, realtors, waitress, secretaries, etc. as the list can continue, are all unattractive women who someday may have helped or saved your sorry opinionated life.
So next time you type that little email to the editor maybe you should think before you hit send. So with that said I hope you have a great day.
Shannan Baillie
Sebring
I agree with the basics of your message. I would add that the religious spin really doesn't add anything to the narrative, however. Women don't need the assistance of imaginary friends in order to express who they are. Otherwise, a good perspective.
And your criticism of the writer's religious beliefs does not help either. I really wish you atheists would practice what you preach and stop shoving your religion down our throats.
