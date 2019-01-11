SEBRING — Hikers gathered early on the first day of the year at Highlands Hammock State Park for the annual First Day hike. First Day hikes are popular at many state and federal parks across the country. Highlands Hammock has been doing the hikes for several years.
Ranger Laura McMullen led the morning hike, followed by about 30 eager hikers. Getting back out in nature is a New Year’s resolution for many people. “We want people to connect with nature,” said McMullen. “This is one of our goals.”
The cool morning had a mysterious edge, as thick fog greeted the early risers. However, the rising sun quickly cut through the mist and warmed the air. McMullen led the way down the Ancient Hammock Trail, cautioning hikers to watch out for tree roots growing up in the trail and spots where wild hogs had rooted up the soil.
The group stopped from time to time as McMullen pointed out some of the native plants and animals. She showed the group some poison ivy, explaining how it had three leaflets and often climbed high into the trees. A useful saying, “leaves of three, leave them be” was offered as a way to remember this native, but often allergy inducing plant. Also seen along the trail were pignut hickory trees, decked in their yellow “fall” color, wild coffee, with its bright red berries, tall, slender cabbage palms, and massive laurel and live oak trees.
Sunlight filtered through the tree branches as the hikers continued down the trail. Birds could be seen and heard, high in the treetops. Carolina Wrens and Robins were commonly heard, along with the cry of a Red-shouldered Hawk.
Park Services Specialist at Highlands Hammock, Carla Kappmeyer-Sherwin, was also helping with the hike, mentioned that it was good to see so many Robins back as they had been mostly absent from the park the previous winter due to damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017.
McMullen led the group off the Ancient Hammock Trail onto a recently reopened trail called the Sweetgum Trail. She showed the hikers a copy of a map originally drawn in the 1930’s. The map showed trails that had been created by the CCC. Many of the trails are still in use today, but some had been abandoned during the war years and only recently have been reopened. McMullen pointed out a historic drainage structure that was uncovered during the trail reopening.
The Sweetgum Trail curved back around to the paved loop, where the tour ended. Judge Canfield, a local wildlife and landscape photographer who lives near the park, enjoyed the hike. “I’ve been on several hikes here, they are always nice,” Canfield said. Brian and Susan Woodward, park volunteers who assisted with interpretation during the hike, encouraged everyone to attend more of the hikes at the park, including the Monday hikes that start at 9 a.m.
Highlands Hammock is a perfect spot to fulfill a New Year’s resolution to get out in nature. You can go for a hike or enjoy the campground and the CCC museum. Park staff are also always looking for volunteers, and there are many fun and interesting ways to help out. For more information, call the park Ranger Station at 863-386-6094.
