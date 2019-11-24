There we were, with uncertainty, nervousness and anticipation all coiled up inside of the 10 young men standing there. Sets of eyes moving from one friend to the next as if communicating in some new way, never to be deciphered by the older ones. Soon, the cause of their emotions on this brisk evening was about to get started; if you have not guessed, it is November and basketball season is upon us.
I am late to the dance in getting a team here in Highlands County. The first year Hurricane Irma wrecked any plans to coach a team and year two saw the medical stuff get in the way. So, here I am, in year three, finally coaching a basketball team. I am thankful to have received the full-steam ahead news from my heart doctor, Dr. Arcenas. (A side bar if I may, if you are ever in need of a cardiologist, Dr. Arcenas is the one to visit.) I am blessed to get back on the court and teach.
One of the first things I did upon hearing the good news was contact the YMCA about coaching a team this year. When asked what age group I wanted to coach, my response was simple; it does not matter. Finally, the phone call came; I had a team and I was elated.
You see, I love everything about the game of basketball. I have played basketball most of my life and have coached basketball for the better part of 30 seasons in one form or the other. From grade school teams, church Saturday leagues, YMCA teams and a six-year stint in the Catholic school system, I have coached youngsters in basketball. I can just about remember every kid’s face I have coached and more importantly the nicknames they earned on the basketball court.
Every team has the same DNA: a couple of pretty solid players, a few with potential, a few who want to be a part of something, the one who is there because he was made to be there and so on. Then there is that one kid whose abilities are beyond the rest of the kids. This kid is usually the toughest to coach for a variety of reasons.
This season, to be honest, I am just as nervous as those 10 young men as I have not been “coach” in a few years. The entire process to go from 10 young men staring at a new coach to game day is a series of live classes being conducted on the court and repeating those lessons over and over again. The coach is constantly teaching fundamentals to the team and the individuals, reasons why we do what we do and finally the value of teamwork. Successful basketball is mostly achieved with two body parts — the brain and the legs. Both need to be pretty strong.
We will find out how this team responds on game day, Dec. 7th. Our first game will tell a lot about us and help teach us where we need to focus our practices going forward. Many people will look at the scoreboard for the answers and make a determination on the game based on which team scores more points. A coach rarely pays attention to the scoreboard as the first game is not time to track score; he keeps score on each kid and what they have learned.
Ten sets of eyes nervously looked to the coach on the first day. The truth is they probably will never know that the coach will learn an awful lot more from them than he could ever teach them. It’s November folks, and basketball season is upon us.
Tim Smolarick is vice president and group publisher of D-R Media Inc. He can be contacted via email at tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com.
