What are your plans as the 2019-2020 school year begins? Perhaps you are a student, gearing up for a new year. Maybe you are a parent, balancing the excitement of your child growing up with the realization that your child is growing up. Perhaps you are a teacher, preparing plans for the young minds soon to be before you. Or quite possibly, you are in a position where you can avoid school supply aisles and traffic zones altogether. You may be thrilled with new opportunities, or wading through a season of grief.
Excited for the future, or dreading decisions from the past. Whatever situation you find yourself in: Prepare your minds for action, be self-controlled, and set your hope fully on the grace given you through Christ Jesus (1 Peter 1:13).
Admiral William H. McRaven, retired U.S. Navy SEAL, shares ideas that can change your life and perhaps even the world in his book titled, “Make Your Bed.” As we enter this month of August, be encouraged and challenged by several of Admiral McRaven’s suggestions on how to work toward your dreams to positively impact your life and the lives of others around you.
First of all, you can’t go it alone. “None of us are immune from life’s tragic moments … it takes a team of good people to get you to your destination in life.” Surround yourself with positive, sincere, supportive people.
Life’s not fair. “It’s easy to blame your lot in life on some outside force, to stop trying because you believe fate is against you. It is easy to think that where you were raised, how your parents treated you, or what school you went to is all that determines your future. Nothing could be further from the truth.” Take for example Helen Keller, Nelson Mandela, and Malala Yousafzai. Never, ever quit.
Rise to the occasion. “At some point we will all confront a dark moment in life, something that crushes your spirit and leaves you wondering about your future. In that dark moment, reach deep inside yourself and be your very best ... Sometimes all it takes is one person to make a difference.” Give people hope.
Finally, and in a most basic form of accomplishment and future motivation, start your day with a task completed. “If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.” For the question really is: What will the world look like after you change it?
Carissa Marine serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, providing child abuse prevention programs and early-intervention services to local families. Passionate volunteers and tax-deductible donations gratefully accepted, www.ChampionforChildren.org. The office is at 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. The phone number is 863-382-2905.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.