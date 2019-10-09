By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID—The athletes of Miracle League were cued to “Play ball” as Dr. Majel Bowerman threw the first pitch in the 13th season. Her pitch was in honor of her husband Dwight who was an umpire for 10 years. Miracle League for is a baseball league for athletes with special needs.
Suited up with official hats, jerseys and gloves the players charged to the specialized rubber field or got ready to bat. The 40 athletes were placed onto teams with those of similar batting levels; The Sluggers, Little Sluggers, Intermediate Sluggers and Heavy Hitters.
Volunteers, called “Buddies,” ran the bases with their athletes, sometimes they pushed a wheelchair or offered a steadying hand. The “Angels in the Outfield” were next to their outfielders to help assist with fielding the balls when needed. The “Fans in the Stands” cheered on all players, no matter the team. Sean Dolan pitched, Claire Phypers umpired and Allison Lofton called the plays.
“Opening day was a huge success,” President Director Saundra Bass said. “God blessed us with a beautiful day. We had students volunteer to be buddies and the Lake Placid High School AVID students ran the concession stand. Student Government Association is also volunteering”
Bass’ own son, Danny is a Miracle League athlete. Nicole Brown is a fan of the Miracle League and has a daughter, Madison who is an athlete with autism. Her other daughter, Lacey is a buddy.
“Miracle League is a wonderful organization that allows individuals with disabilities to play baseball without any restraints,” Brown said. “She really enjoys being able to be a part of a team and make friends she would never have met. Social skills are an important part of a daily routine and this allows her to gain those skills and thrive. This has been a blessing.”
There is always a need for volunteers and Bass said she was glad to see new faces as well as old. Chris Hall is a new buddy and coach. Hall said he moved to the area about four years ago and saw the Miracle League three years ago and thought about volunteering. He was busy with high LPHS football however and the LPHS baseball team as well. This year, he committed to Miracle League and wished he had done it sooner. Hall said he enjoyed pushing Tony Munning in his chair around the bases for his home runs.
“It’s a blessing to be here,” he said. “It really is.”
Hall would encourage students to come out and volunteer. Bass does sign off on volunteer hours.
“We hope to have a great season and invite everyone to come out at 8:30 a.m. every Saturday to cheer on our amazing athletes; they will warm your hearts,” Bass said.
There is never a charge for athletes to play.
To volunteer or for more information, call 863-451-6831.
