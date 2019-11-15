SEBRING — Tuesday and Wednesday were plagued with motor vehicle crashes. Some of the crashes had minor injuries only, while others required transport to local hospitals. Several of the crashes are under investigation still and details are limited.
Business as usual was interrupted at CenterState Bank at 2600 U.S. 27 in north Sebring around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when a motorist ran into the corner of the bank building. Police say medical issue may have been cause.
Marvin E. Knutilla, 86, of Sebring, suffered only minor injuries that did not require him to be transported to a hospital, according to Sebring Police Department Cmdr. Curtis Hart, public information officer. Hart said Knutilla drove his 2017 Cadillac into the bank parking lot and may have blacked out, hitting the southwest corner of the bank.
While at fault, Knutilla did not receive a citation because of the possible medical problem, according to Hart. The driver was wearing his seat belt. The report shows an estimated $5,000 damage to the car and $5,000 for the bank as well.
Another crash resulted in minor injuries Tuesday afternoon near E.O. Douglas Avenue in Sebring and Virginia Street. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck involved a 2004 Ford and a 2003 Chevrolet. The unnamed driver of the Ford was taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center and released the same day. According to FHP, the Chevrolet was driven by Alan Toney, 61.
A crash involving a motorcycle and a car occurred at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on Mall Ring Road by Lakeshore Mall in Sebring. The only details provided by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials by press time on Thursday was the driver of the motorcycle was Jeremy Scott. Scott was transported to AdventHealth Sebring. Officials said his injuries were not life-threatening. No information on the driver of the car was provided.
Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Highlands County Fire Rescue from Lorida and Sun n Lakes Departments responded to an overturned rig at County Road 621 and Charlie Drive. According to HCFR officials, the rig spilled about 160 gallons of fuel. A Hazardous Materials Unit cleaned the area.
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the driver, 56-year-old Felix Hernandez was taken to AdventHealth Sebring with minor injuries and subsequently released. Hernandez was cited for failing to maintain a single lane.
On Wednesday afternoon, a crash occurred around noon at U.S. 27 and Twitty Road at the flashing yellow light. The report has not been released by FHP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Speaking of crashes, what about the major pileup on US 27 in front Sun 'N Lake Saturday night? It looked like a war zone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.