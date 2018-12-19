The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of December gives anglers the full moon phase and a typical winter weather forecast to go with the start of the winter season this Friday.
All fishing factors considered; today anglers will have pre-front feeding conditions so I expect today to produce at above average rates. Rain and another 20-degree cold front arrives Thursday, shutting down or slowing down significantly the start of the full moon phase — full moon occurs Saturday.
However the fish are already acclimated to the winter weather pattern over the past month to five week, so you can expect them to slow down Thursday and Friday but Saturday the ‘full moon effect’, having the lunar orbit perigee occurring Monday, will be strong, causing larger numbers of fish to feed at the same time.
Sunday and Monday will give anglers ideal winter fishing weather to go with the strong full moon. So pre-Christmas fishing will be very good during the midday and sunrise and sunset hours.
There will be very high winds on Thursday and Friday however there is a very good chance that Thursday morning from 7-10:30 a.m. when the winds are picking up significantly, the big bass will be feeding heavily. This ‘possible pre-front feeding frenzy’ all depends on how fast the weather front moves through our state late tonight and tomorrow morning.
“A major of my bass over ten pounds came during very challenging weather conditions, namely….a strong southerly direction wind, rain, and high wave action.”
Best Fishing Days: Today then Saturday and Sunday will have better fishing factor alignment.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:34 a.m. and solar noon at 12:24 p.m. which will cause a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Remember….the high heat period of the day plays a part in the start of feeding activity during the winter temperature days of the season—water temp range of 68 or less for a morning temp reading.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-rise occurs at 3:18 p.m. and the sunset at 5:35 p.m. and will cause a feeding rating of 4-5 from 3-6 p.m. when water temps are at a daily high. Saturday and Sunday’s sunset period could be very good.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 19-24 full moon, January 3-8 new moon, 19-23 super full moon, February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour fall charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
