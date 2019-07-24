The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of July gives anglers the last quarter moon phase, which occurs today. And of course, the normal rainy season weather forecast which includes a tropical depression system which will produce significant cloud-cover today and Thursday.
When tropical storm activity occurs over the heartland during the summer heat, dissolved oxygen rates drop to the annual low rate. Shallow lakes suffer most, not having enough depth to act as a buffer against the intense heat in the top three feet of the water column.
Lakes with depths of more than twelve feet have a higher dissolved oxygen rate at the eight to eighteen foot depths than a lake with only eight feet of depth or less. Deeper lakes typically have submerged grass fields at the eight to eighteen foot depths and therefore naturally have lower water temperatures and hold more oxygen.
When fish cannot access adequate oxygen, they enter a suspended lethargic stressed state and are unable to feed due to the digestive system shutting almost completely down. Istokpoga bass have this problem during the summer months.
Fishing deeper lakes’ deeper sections, is the key to summer success during tropical weather systems.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday morning and evening and Friday morning through the midday hours will be the better fishing periods of the next four days due to above-average pressure increase. Sunday also looks as if it will produce above-average ‘fish adjustment activity’ as pressure drops sharply throughout the day.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon underfoot period occurs at 7:19 p.m. and the sunset at 8:19 p.m. The pressure increase and dissolved oxygen rate will be moderate due to significant cloud cover throughout the day. Therefore I expect the feed intensity rating to climb into the 6-range at best, from 6-9 p.m. For the next four days I believe this period will remain centered on the overhead period which occurs later by forty-five minutes daily.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 1:19 p.m. and solar noon at 1:32 p.m. and the late morning pressure increase should top-out at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Therefore a feed intensity rating of 4-5 will occur from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The wind factor will be the key indicator. When winds reach the highest speeds of the day, so too will the fish adjustment factor. Today high-wind speeds occur during solar noon, and Thursday and Friday about an hour before solar noon.
Daily this period will move later by an hour, which works very well with the natural process of photosynthesis and subsequent dissolved oxygen production which tops-out when cloud cover prevails. This factor is more noticeable in shallow lakes than in deeper lakes.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 17-18 full moon, July 29-Aug 4 one day from super new moon status, Aug. 12-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.16 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open three inches flowing a combined 300 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do not feed alligators. Do not get close for a better picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and pets, and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a Florida gator, instead admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season lightning is a real threat, therefore anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts, lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
