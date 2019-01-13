The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of January gives angler the first quarter moon phase and a seasonal winter weather forecast. Wind will change from the west today, to out of the north Monday through Wednesday, remaining under ten miles per hour each day. The good news is there’ll be plenty of sunshine causing fish to remain close to cover.
All fishing factors considered; the normal seasonal fifteen-degree change every three to four days has been producing a fairly good feeding migration every three days, with weak feeding activity in between. And with the water temperatures in the middle to lower sixty degree range there has been better activity during the midday and sunset periods.
Last Thursday night and Friday the fish fed fairly well and I expect today they’ll bite even better, especially during the sunset and sunrise periods due to the first quarter moon phase, which arrives Monday. Also Monday morning could produce well since there will be a pre-front condition and perhaps a pre-front heavier feeding period.
The second half of this week I expect fish to feed at above average rates starting Thursday late and all day Friday since the super full moon effect, will be starting to cause larger concentrations of feeding fish for longer durations.
One of the keys to successful fishing during the Florida winter season when temperatures remain in the sixty degree range is….a very slow retrieve speed with several extended pauses throughout the process. Slow retrieve speeds with fat heavy-action baits designed to work well at slow speeds, produces well. Mimicking a small well-fed baitfish is the key.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday morning will produce at above average rates, but not by much since we are just four days from the lunar apogee today. Thursday through next week end will give anglers the super full moon phase which is predicted to have fifty percent cloud-cover---clouds during the nighttime full moon, helps the midday bite the next day.
Major Fishing Period: Today the is overhead at 6:15 p.m. and the sunset at 5:51 p.m. and will cause a feed rating of 3-4 from 4-7 p.m. Due to a weak lunar influence, I expect the fish to take their que from the sunset instead of the lunar effect. So fish will chose to feed when water is warmest as the sun sets.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-rise occurs during solar noon at 12:34 p.m. There has been a minor bump in atmospheric pressure over the past three day occurring ninety minutes before noon. I expect this weather trend to continue today and Monday, causing a feed rating of 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When the effects of the moon are weak, fish feeding activity occurs when water is warmest during the day. It also helps anglers who cast, pitch and flip vegetation and other forms of cover, when there is bright sunlight with little cloud cover. Fish remain close to protective cover instead of moving freely about when cloud cover dominates.
The anglers who master the ‘natural movements of the lake’s food-chain’ produce the most strikes.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 19-23 super full moon, February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour fall charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.28 feet above sea level, which is 3 inches below the seasonal-annual high level of 39.50”. The minimum level currently is 38.50’. Saturday at 4 a.m. one S68 spillway gate is open 2 feet and flowing 385 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural water permit agreements.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
