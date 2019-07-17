The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of July gives anglers the second half of a weak full moon phase and a weather forecast predicting a typical rainy season weather pattern over the next seven days.
All fishing factors considered; the full moon has been shining bright in the nighttime sky so a small percentage of fish will be feeding during the midnight hours in lakes with a healthy vegetative state and depths over twelve feet.
However, in shallow type lakes fish will be cueing on oxygen production during the mid-morning to mid-afternoon hours and the moon underfoot period which occurs today about forty minutes after solar noon.
The weather forecast is predicting sunny conditions until thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon hours. And a predominately easterly wind will reach speeds of five to seven miles per hour during this same period. Therefore fish will be most active during the midday hours.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Thursday will be the best fishing days of the next five. Yesterday’s full moon, albeit a weak one, is headed toward orbit apogee which occurs Sunday but will still produce above-average fishing results.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon underfoot period occurs at 2:14 p.m. and solar noon at 1:32 p.m. the peak atmospheric pressure spike period will begin to reverse during this period, causing fish to adjust slightly deeper. I expect a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and declines in rating to a 3-rating by Friday and the weekend.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:12 p.m. and the sunset at 8:22 p.m. and a pressure increase and dissolved oxygen rates will also be peaking-out at this time. Therefore a feed intensity rating of 4 will occur from 7-10 p.m. Daily this period remains centered on the sunset period and oxygen high rate period as the main triggers.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 17-18 full moon, July 29-Aug 4 one day from super new moon status, Aug. 12-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.13 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open eleven inches flowing a combined 880 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do not feed alligators. Do not get close for a better picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and pets, and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a Florida gator instead admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season lightning is a real threat, therefore anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts, lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
