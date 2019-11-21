SEBRING — Friends, family, local dignitaries and representatives from Building Homes for Heroes lined the driveway to welcome U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Eric Fisher and his wife Caroline to their new home Wednesday morning. Eric’s service dog, Lola, received a warm greeting as well.
“Wow, wow, wow, wow,” Eric Fisher repeated as he walked into his three-bedroom, two-bathroom home for the first time.
Fisher was nearly rendered speechless when he and his wife crossed the threshold. The couple previously saw the exterior of the home but never saw the interior.
The Fishers are from Wisconsin, where their children still live, and have been renting in Sebring for a month while renovations on the home were completed. Eric Fisher said Building Homes for Heroes paid for the rental as well.
The Fishers wanted to retire in Florida and looked at the areas available that Building Homes for Heroes provided.
“The kids are in Wisconsin, so we will miss them, but this is a great place for them to come and visit, so that works out well.” Caroline Fisher said. “We are excited to be a part of this community. We always dreamed of retiring in Florida but didn’t think we’d be able to once he was injured; life changed, my job changed, income changed. So we were pretty excited to able to pick an area that fit with what our goals have been and get back on track.”
Caroline had a hard time deciding which part of the house she liked best. She loves her kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and she said Lola will love running in the nice sized lot. Eric had no problem deciding: His favorite feature was the large master bedroom because the rental’s master was small and the couple had a hard time fitting their items in it.
Daughter Ashley Stone and granddaughter Kami’s plane took off in the snow and landed in sunny Florida to attend her hero’s homecoming.
“The house means freedom for them. They will be able to do things they couldn’t before,” Ashley Stone said. “They won’t have to shovel snow anymore. My father couldn’t do that; my mom had to do it.”
Ashley also said her dad’s neuropathy will get better in the milder weather.
Eric explained the couple applied through Building Homes for Heroes five years ago. Sebring International Raceway and Lake Jackson may have tipped the scales in favor of their choosing Sebring.
“Sebring seemed to be the community that had everything,” Eric said. “I’m really into racing, not NASCAR but Lemans and IMSA. When I saw the 12 Hours I was excited. I also like Lake Jackson.”
Eric said he is not a fisherman but enjoys boating and relaxing on the water. Not surprising since he is also a gold medal winner in swimming for the Warrior Games. His swim coach, John Dussliere, was in Florida and attended the home dedication and bragged that Eric also broke any records for time.
“I would like to get a pool eventually,” Eric said. “It’s the number one therapy for me.”
Building Homes for Heroes Construction and Events Manager Cody Brannon and Kim Valdyke, director of construction, presented a handmade patriotic quilt to the couple. The quilt was made by Humble Hands Quilting Group from Orlando. Along with a cake, the keys to the home were given to the couple.
The Fishers’ home was donated to Building Homes for Heroes from JPMorgan Chase & Co. Valdyke said the organization dedicates about 30 homes annually.
“To me, this house is a permanent place to stay,” Eric said. “It’s a place we can make our own.”
The announcement was made last week that JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Building Homes for Heroes were gifting Fisher a mortgage-free home at a Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game. The home was gifted in gratitude for Eric’s 30 years of service to his country.
Fisher joined the Air Force after he graduated high school in 1984 and was discharged in 2014. Fisher has been deployed several times and has sustained multiple injuries during his enlistment. During alarms for a potential rocket attack, he suffered a heart attack, according to the Hero Story profile from Building Homes for Heroes. Fisher has been diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma and suffers from the after effects of chemotherapy. PTSD and a traumatic brain injury are a part of the myriad of health problems that Fisher is facing or has faced.
Throughout Fishers 30-year military career he has been awarded numerous honors and medals, including Meritorious Unit Award, National Defense Service medal with Service Star Longevity Service with six Oak Leaf Clusters and many others.
