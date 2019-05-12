The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of May gives anglers the beginning of the first quarter moon phase, which occurred yesterday, and a weather forecast predicting moderate to strong winds today and even stronger winds Monday.
A low pressure system will pass through the state today dropping atmospheric pressure about 0.13 In Hg and causing fish to adjust downward in the water column. So if you’re fishing shorelines or tree-piles or other open water structures, expect fish to move to the eight to fourteen foot depths.
A rainy season weather condition will dominate Monday and Tuesday and cloud cover will also dominate during the night until Thursday night when the developing full moon shines bright every night through the arrival of the full moon on Saturday. The clear nighttime skies will continue into the beginning of next week.
Since water temperatures are at the top of the ideal temperature feeding range (70-82 degrees) for Florida freshwater fish species, this month’s full moon phase will be exceptional good for nighttime anglers. From Thursday night through next Tuesday night, fishing in the light of the full moon will be very productive, especially since all the weather factors will be ideal for causing fish feeding activity.
However today through Wednesday morning the sunrise period will be better than average. But by the midweek the majority of fish will be influenced by the developing full moon so expect the feed rating to decline into the 4-range.
Best Fishing Days: If the extended weather forecast happens to be correct for Tuesday and Wednesday, above-average atmospheric pressure rise will occur Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. Of the two days, Tuesday is forecasted to have a fifty-fifty sun-to-cloud ratio while pressure climbs over 0.10 In Hg. Fish will definitely be in the shallows if these weather facts in deed occur.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 8:37 p.m. and the sunset at 8:06 p.m. and will produce a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 6-9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and will remain at a 6-rating for the next three days.
It should be noted that the development of the full moon this week will cause fish to feed gradually each night in greater numbers. Additionally, after the midweek the weather forecast predicts clear nighttime skies, which always means the majority of fish will be feeding in the light of the full moon from Thursday night through next Monday night.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon underfoot period occurs at 8:10 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:38 a.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 6-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and will diminish in feed intensity rating by 1-2 numbers as more fish follow the overhead moon period as the full moon develops and occurs Saturday night.
By Wednesday the underfoot period will occur at 10:46 a.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. and if any fish did not feed in the light of the full moon during the night, they will feed during this period---10 a.m. through 2 p.m.--(The sunrise and sunset periods from the midweek through the next seven days will not be very good) since it occurs twelve hours later. The underfoot moon will act as the trigger.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 15-20 full moon, June 1-5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and how fish use it? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.50 feet above sea level, and is the current high-level, which will be gradually dropping another 3” to 38.25’ by end of May. The minimum low-level currently is 38.00’ and will be dropping another 6” by the end of April to 37.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open an average of four inches, flowing a combined 460 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, admire them from a safe distance.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
