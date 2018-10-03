The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of October gives angler the last quarter moon phase, which arrived yesterday, and a diminishing rainy season weather forecast with an ideal fishing wind from the east.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Tuesday, which is the new moon period and the best day of this month to go fishing.
Major Fishing Period: The moon underfoot period today occurs at 8:53 p.m. and the sunset at 7:09 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 7-10:30 p.m. This period loses rate intensity by a half point over the next three days and moves backwards in timing by about 30 minutes, triggering off of the moon-set period a little more each day—3:23 p.m. today, 5:03 p.m. on Friday, and 45 minutes later on Saturday.
Fish are still feeding according to dissolved oxygen concentrations during the high point of the day which is from 2-7 p.m. This seasonal trend will gradually end by the end of this month due to water temperatures declining into the upper end of the ideal temperature zone of 72-82 degrees.
Minor Fishing Period: The moon overhead period occurs at 8:24 a.m. today and the sunrise at 7:20 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-5 from 7-10 a.m. Daily this period increases in rating if there is plenty of sunlight to cause oxygen production in vegetation areas. And it will move later by about an hour. Find the oxygen rich areas or you’ll experience the 3-rating at best.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 6-11 new moon, 21-26 full moon, November 4-9 new moon, 20-25 full moon, December 4-9 new moon, 19-24 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide-Trips: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $225.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.10 feet above sea level, which is the maximum level in the seasonal management schedule today—5” from annual maximum level. The minimum level currently is 38.75’. Today, one of four S68 spillway gates are open 18 inches and flowing a combined 290 cubic feet per second to remain on schedule.
This seasonal ‘rain-buffer schedule’ is necessary because the lake fills six times faster than water is able to be released during major rain events.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns of Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.