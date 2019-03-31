The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of March and the beginning of April gives anglers the weakest lunar influence fishing-days of the twenty-eight day lunar cycle as the moon arrives at its furthest point from earth — lunar apogee.
However the good news is, this week the new moon occurs Friday which means Tuesday through Saturday will produce above-average fishing results. And the weather forecast predicts very good weather conditions for the entire week, except for Tuesday when a medium to strong west wind drops temperatures about seven degrees and produces rainfall.
Water temperatures are within the ideal range of seventy to eighty-two degrees. Florida’s freshwater fish feed at their highest annual rates during the temperature range. So for the next two and a half to three months anglers can expect the fish to feed every two days with two heavy feeding days per week.
Anglers should also keep in mind that the month of April means the state’s water management agencies begin to drop lake levels in gradual preparation for the hurricane season which starts in June. So many of our favorite big bass lakes will have flowing water---Lakes Toho, Cyprus, Hatchineha, Kissimmee, Kissimmee River, and Istokpoga will have spillways open to produce a very slow gradual decline in level—Okeechobee is already too low so I don’t expect any releases until summer rains require a release.
Anglers can expect fishing results to improve as the water temperatures rise through the seventy degree range. Dissolved oxygen rates are ideal until water temps enter the mid-eighty degree range and higher. So fish metabolisms will be at full speed over the next two months and digestion rates will operate at full speed, enabling fish to put on a majority of the annual weight gain.
In the months of July through September the Florida largemouth bass typically lose weight due to low dissolved oxygen rates below 5.5 parts per million. It all depends on the lake’s vegetation health status. The lakes with the best submerged grasses provide the best oxygen rates for fish digestion rates.
Best Fishing Days: Today during the morning and Wednesday through Friday midday hours.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 10:16 a.m. and solar noon at 1:29 p.m. creating a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and increases in feed-rating by a half number—new moon arrives Friday and could produce a 7-rating depending on weather conditions.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-set occurs at 3:48 p.m. and the sunset at 7:43 p.m. creating a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 4-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and increases in rating by a half number. I believe since the moon’s influence is at its weakest level the sunset period will be the main trigger, so expect the peak period to occur from 6-8 p.m. By Wednesday the moonset will help this period when it occurs at 6:25 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 2-8 new moon, and 16-21 full moon, May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and raingear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.15 feet above sea level, which is the current high-level, which will be gradually dropping another 9-10” to 38.25’ by end of May. The minimum low-level currently is 38.00’ and will be dropping another 6” by the end of April to 37.50’. S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates closed
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season has started. Expect to see bigger males forcing smaller males from lakes and rivers and into smaller water bodies and even your swimming pools, for the next four months.
Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator, if you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities, who will have licensed professionals relocate this dangerous predator. Like the threat of a mother bear when she’s protecting her cubs, so too is the unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.