The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of April and the beginning of May gives anglers the end of the last quarter moon phase and the new moon phase, and a typical May weather pattern and the start of our rainy season weather conditions.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will have the extremes of fishing this week; today through Tuesday will be the toughest days of the month while the second half of the week the best days of the month.
May’s weather pattern is always dominated by a consistent medium to strong easterly wind (10-13 mph) that lasts for four to five days followed by a day of southerly wind which shifts quickly to a north to northeasterly wind by the seventh day. Such will be the case this week.
The new moon occurs Saturday which means the new moon week starts Wednesday and ends next Tuesday evening. May’s new moon will be almost at half strength since the moon arrives at its furthest orbit point from earth today— lunar apogee creates month’s weakest lunar affects.
The month of May is when Florida’s freshwater lakes enter the optimum water temperature range (78-83 degree water-surface temperature) for all fish species to feed at the highest annual rates.
The richer a lake’s food-chain is, the more the anglers must perfect every aspect of bait-presentation, essentially ‘matching the hatch’ as fish feed every two days. Conversely, the lakes with poor food-chains allow anglers to make mistakes in their presentations. Fish will compete for anything which splashes into the water since food is not plentiful.
It should be noted that weak food-chain lakes can’t support a large number of trophy sized bass. Catching lots of 1-4 lb. bass is likely with monster bass occurring as often as winning the lottery…if you play every day that is, for a couple of years.
The key in both types of lakes is to know how to eliminate all the areas which never hold fish….without having to spend time and money for months of trial and error. Learning to ‘think like a fish’ is the key to ‘seeing the lake from below’ looking upward.
May is a great month to learn how a particular lake’s fish use the lake. They feed more often and are therefore easier to track, since feeding occurs every few days at above average annual rates. For inquires, see my contact info below.
Best Fishing Days: Tonight and Monday morning will have the best fishing-factor alignment. But depending on the speed of the arrival of the high pressure system Monday’s sunset period could also be ‘productive’—if a 3-rating could be considered as such.
The second half of this week starts the new moon phase week. Excellent fishing will occur Friday through Monday with Saturday being the best day of the month to fish. And Friday’s extended weather forecast predicts the best fishing wind for Florida anglers, and that is a southeasterly wind at 6-8 mph.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 8:56 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:49 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number.
Wednesday the new moon week starts and the overhead period occurs at 11:06 a.m. which means fishing will be best from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A 4-5 rating will occur for a 90 minute window of opportunity centered on the overhead time.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset period occurs at 2:33 p.m. and solar noon at 1:23 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2-2.5 from 1-3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by about an hour and will increase in feed rating starting
Thursday when the moonset period occurs at 6:03 p.m. which will help the sunset feeding period climb to a 4-rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon, June 1-5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and how fish use it? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.85 feet above sea level, and is the current high-level, which will be gradually dropping another 9-10” to 38.25’ by end of May. The minimum low-level currently is 38.00’ and will be dropping another 6” by the end of April to 37.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open an average of five to six inches, flowing a combined 565 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season is at full speed and will continue through July. Expect to see bigger males forcing smaller males from lakes and rivers and into smaller water bodies and even your swimming pools.
Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator, if you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have licensed professionals relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, admire them from a safe distance.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
