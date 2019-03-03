SEBRING — Two nationally recognized fitness experts — Dr. Scott Stevenson and Paul Carter — will speak at CrossFit863 at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 to raise funds for the families of SunTrust victims.
Tickets are $50 for the event, which will include lunch, seminars and raffle items. Both Carter and Stevenson will be raffling off training sessions. Raffle tickets are one ticket for $10 or three for $20.
“You would usually pay hundreds to learn from these guys, and you’d have to travel to them,” Jason Wolfe, event organizer, said. “They are coming here to Sebring. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And the donated items are high dollar items. You don’t have to be present to win.”
Wolfe came up with the idea for the fundraiser while he was driving around and pondering questions related to the SunTrust shooting. He asked himself, “How did this happen. Why did this happen?”
Wolfe said, “I don’t usually listen to the radio when driving. I listen to downloaded bodybuilding podcasts.
“I really felt God tugging at my shirt collar and saying, ‘What are you going to do for these families?’” Wolfe said.
“About that time, I heard Dr. Scott Stevenson talking on Muscle Minds, a podcast he co-hosts, about an upcoming seminar he’s doing at the Arnold Classic,” he said. “People pay hundreds of dollars and travel from all over the world to hear these guys! So I thought I’d reach out to him. It was a long shot.
“We’ve never talked before, but I’ve heard him a lot on these podcasts and read all his articles.” Wolfe felt that it was worth a try, because the worst that could happen would be that he would fail to reply or simply decline to help.
However, Wolfe was delighted with Stevenson’s response. “Not only did he respond quickly, he reached out to his buddy, Paul Carter, another big name in the fitness industry, to come speak as well!” Wolfe said.
“Here are two guys that heard about this national news story and wanted to do whatever they could to help. Scott even put me in touch with Rosetta Mortati in New York to do the posters. She had a friend whose mom was killed in the shootings, so she felt she needed to do whatever she could to help.”
Ricky Rivera, from CrossFit863, was the first to offer his gym to host the event, Wolfe said.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Sebring Strong Survivors Fund, set up for the families of the victims,” Wolfe said. Both Carter and Stevenson are donating their time free of charge for the event. The speakers will also be donating their books for a raffle event, and they are paying for their own lodging while in town.
“We’ve received great donated items from local businesses to raffle off at the event,” he said. “You do not have to be present to win, but I’d like to fill up the gym! These guys are traveling on their own dime and paying their own cost to stay here.”
“Discount Nutrition, out of Tampa, is coming to give bags with supplement samples,” Wolfe said. “Nutrition Solutions, a meal prep service out of Tampa, is sending over meals, so lunch will be provided.
Other supplement companies, like Bolero, are sending me boxes of samples to hand out as well,” he said. “If a local restaurant would also like to contribute food so we have plenty, it would be appreciated.
“I want to donate a large amount of money to the fund set up for these families,” Wolfe said. “The seminar isn’t just for meatheads [muscle enthusiasts]. Soccer moms, young athletes, coaches, and anyone that wants to live a healthier life, would benefit from this.
“They will teach us how to train better, eat better, and supplement better for recovery,” Wolfe said. “Please consider helping us reach our goals. I am extremely thankful for everyone that has helped spread the word, hung a poster for me, and donated items. This is a group of good people gathering together to do God’s work.”
To order a ticket contact Jason Wolfe at 863-273-8335 or jasonwolfe7@gmail.com. Wolfe is also at the YMCA from 5-6 a.m on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
