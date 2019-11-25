SEBRING — Dylan Patrick Fitzwater, 20, of Zolfo Springs, was arrested on Wednesday on charges stemming from a burglary that occurred back in September in Sebring.
On Sept. 7 deputies were called out to a residence in Sebring where a burglary had taken place. Several items were reported missing including a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber handgun and a white Xbox One console, all totaling $575 in value, according to reports.
A few days later, deputies were contacted again by the homeowner who had discovered two chainsaws were missing from the residence. Total value estimated to be $400, reports said.
Deputies conducted a pawn search on Wednesday in reference to the missing items. The stolen Xbox, Xbox controller and two chainsaws were found across three different pawn shops. The stolen goods had been pawned between Sept. 7 and Sept. 20, reports said.
Deputies verified the identity of the individual pawning the items as Fitzwater from pawn transaction receipts which contained Fitzwater’s signature and right thumb print. All together Fitzwater received $195 for the stolen property, according to reports.
The arrest report did not say that the handgun was located.
Fitzwater was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday and charged with four counts of felony giving false ownership information to a pawnbroker under $300, one count of felony burglary, one count of felony grand theft of a dwelling more than $100 less than $300, one count of felony dealing in stolen property and one count of misdemeanor damage property-criminal mischief under $200.
He is in the Highlands County Jail on $49,000 bond.
