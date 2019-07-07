1. In 2016, “Hamilton” set the record for most Tony nominations for a musical with 16. It would go onto win 11 awards — including Best Musical — just one short of the record 12 wins of “The Producers.”
2. There is perhaps no greater accomplishment in American pop music than a parody from the legendary Weird Al Yankovic. “Hamilton” was awarded this honor in 2018, when Weird Al dropped his polka medley of various songs from the show.
3. “Hamilton” was first staged as a workshop production in 2013 at the Powerhouse Theatre on the campus of Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York.
4. The musical does not contain any dialogue and is entirely sung through, or more accurately sung and rap through. Across the two acts of the productions, there are 47 musical numbers.
5. In 2015, the US Treasury had announced plans to replace Alexander Hamilton from the $10 bill with a noteworthy American woman. However, due to the overwhelming success of the musical and the resulting revitalized interest in Hamilton, the Treasury decided to change the $20 bill instead.
Source: factinate.com
